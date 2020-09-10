Tesla Cybertruck poised to start trial production runs in Giga Texas in May 2021

Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas is being built in an incredibly rapid manner, seemingly matching or perhaps even exceeding the pace of Gigafactory Berlin, which is looking to start Model Y production next year. If a recent presentation from Tesla is any indication, it appears that the expedited activities in the Giga Texas complex are intended, as the company seems to be looking to start the Cybertruck’s trial production as early as May 2021.

Tesla recently presented its “Travis County Colorado River Project Partner Pre‐Qualification Presentation,” which included a rough timeframe for the upcoming Cybertruck and Semi factory. The presentation, which was posted on the website of the City of Austin and shared by Tesla Motors Club member hridge20, revealed that Giga Texas’ “First Dry-In” is set for December 30, 2020, and its “First Substantial Completion” is scheduled for May 1, 2021.

As noted in an Inspectapedia post, “dry-in” typically means that a building’s shell has been completed to a sufficient degree, allowing the facility and its interior to avoid damage from rain, wind, and other weather-related factors. At the dry-in stage, the installation of weather-sensitive materials and equipment could commence, which, in Tesla’s case, may refer to the Cybertruck’s production equipment.

Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory progress as of August 16, 2020 (Credit: Joe Tegtmeyer/YouTube)

“First Substantial Completion,” on the other hand, refers to the stage when a construction project is completed to a degree where it could be used for its intended purpose. With this in mind, it appears that Tesla is looking to have the installation of the Cybertruck’s production equipment done by May, allowing the company to start trial runs of the all-electric pickup truck before the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Granted, this is a very aggressive target. However, the equipment for the Cybertruck’s production line may require less time to set up compared to the Model 3 and Model Y line in Fremont and Shanghai, since the vehicle will use no stamping machines due to its XY design. The Cybertruck will not need a paint shop either, thanks to its steel exoskeleton.

If Tesla’s recent presentation proves accurate, the company could definitely be on pace to hit its self-imposed target for the start of Cybertruck deliveries. Currently, Tesla estimates that Cybertruck deliveries could begin in late 2021, with the Tri-Motor AWD and Dual-Motor AWD variants being rolled out first. The base Cybertruck, which will cost less than $40,000, is expected to be rolled out the following year.

Considering the targets outlined in Tesla’s recent Travis County presentation and the Cybertruck’s estimated delivery dates, it appears that the electric car maker is actually adopting a pretty conservative rollout target for the all-electric pickup. If trial production could begin in May 2021, after all, Tesla will have the rest of the year to refine and release the Cybertruck. Starting trial production in the second quarter of 2021 also allows the company to gain some momentum in the EV market, which could be strategic considering that the first all-electric pickup, the Rivian R1T, is poised to start deliveries in June 2021.

Tesla’s “Travis County Colorado River Project Partner Pre‐Qualification Presentation” could be accessed below.

Tesla Partner Prequalification Presentation- August 27 2020 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd