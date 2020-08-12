Tesla continues at the ‘speed of Elon’ with Gigafactory Texas’ new hiring ramp

Tesla’s tendency to experience delays with the rollout of its vehicles and features have fostered the term “Elon Time,” which humorously refers to the CEO’s habit of being overly-optimistic with his target timeframes. But with the company hitting its rhythm with the construction of its Gigafactories in Shanghai, Berlin, and now, Texas, a new term has recently emerged: “the speed of Elon.”

Quoted by a developer in Travis County, the “speed of Elon” refers to the surprisingly quick progress of a massive project. And as Tesla’s new job postings indicate, it appears that “Elon Speed” does not only apply to Gigafactory Texas’ construction; it also applies to the facility’s hiring ramp. As of August 11, 2020, there are 39 positions open for Giga Texas, which is quite interesting considering that ground-leveling activities are still ongoing.

A look at Tesla’s Careers page shows that the electric car maker is offering various types of work for Giga Texas, with some posts relating to construction work and others relating to vehicle production once the facility opens. Job listings for the surrounding Austin area have also been posted by the Silicon Valley-based EV maker. As noted in a KHOU 11 report, salaries for workers in Gigafactory Texas will start at about $35,000 annually. Laura Huffman, the president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, explained the potential benefits to the area in a statement.

“We’re looking at construction, engineering, manufacturing, operations, information technology and design. And one of the things that I think is most beneficial to our community about Tesla coming to Austin is that, not only are they going to look for workforce from our community, from people that we have right here, right now, but they’re going be partnering with local educators to make sure that the job training is in place. So we’re going to be building skills in these areas as they build the site and as they hire their teams,” she said.

The arrival of Tesla in Del Valle, an underdeveloped section of southeastern Travis County, is poised to become a game-changer for residents of the area. As noted in a report from the Austin American-Statesman, the average median income stands at just about $20,000 per year within the Del Valle Independent School District’s boundaries. With this in mind, Gigafactory Texas’ starting annual salary of $35,000 could very well be a welcome change for the area’s residents. This is especially notable since Tesla has noted that about 65% of its estimated 5,000 jobs in the factory would involve unskilled labor.

The “speed of Elon” evident in the company’s current construction of its Gigafactories in China, Germany, and Texas is the culmination of years worth of hard work and, to some degree, a line of notable errors. Tesla has learned a lot over the past few years, and fortunately, it appears that the company has found a pretty good formula to ensure that its industry-leading electric vehicle factories are built in a manner that is efficient and quick. Considering the progress of Giga Shanghai and Giga Berlin, there seems to be a good chance that Giga Texas will be built in “Elon Speed” as well.