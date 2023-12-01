Tesla Cybertruck production has arrived: Here’s how it compares to its 2019 prototype

By

The Tesla Cybertruck production specs are here, and they are quite a bit different from the figures that were announced for the vehicle back in late 2019. From the size of the Cybertruck’s bed to its dimensions and range, the changes that were implemented on the pickup truck over the years are quite notable.

Whether or not these changes are ultimately for the better would be up for consumers to decide, of course. But for reference, here is a quick comparison of how the production Tesla Cybertruck compares to its hulking original prototype from 2019 — the prototype which, in a lot of ways, caused the auto industry to take a second look at Tesla’s sanity.

Dimensions

The original Cybertruck prototype from 2019 was a hulking steel beast that was announced with a length of 231.7 inches, a width of 79.8 inches, and a height of 75 inches. The production Cybertruck, as per Tesla’s official page for the vehicle, now has an overall length of 223.7 inches, a width of 86.6 inches with the mirrors folded, and an overall height of 70.5 inches.

Payload

Being a pickup truck, it is pertinent for the Cybertruck to have a decent payload capacity. The original prototype from 2019 was listed with a payload capacity of 3,500 pounds. During the Cybertruck delivery event, Elon Musk noted that the vehicle now features a payload capacity of 2,500 pounds. Musk did not, however, clarify if the 2,500-pound payload capacity was standard for all the Cybertruck’s variants.

Range

Range is among the production Cybertruck’s most notable areas of complaints from the EV community. During its 2019 debut, Tesla announced that the Cybertruck will have a range of 250+ miles for the RWD version, 300+ miles for the Dual Motor AWD version, and 500+ miles for the Tri-Motor variant. The production Cybertruck listed in Tesla’s updated website with a range of 250 miles for the RWD variant, 340 miles for the Dual Motor version, and 320 miles for the top-tier “Cyberbeast.”

Tesla did list a range extender option for the Cybertruck Dual Motor and the Cyberbeast. With the range extender, the Dual Motor could have a range of 470+ miles, and the Cyberbeast will have a range of 440+ miles. Overall, Tesla definitely missed its target with the Cyberbeast’s range, but the company did hit its target for the Dual Motor and RWD variants.

Towing

Back in 2019, the original Cybertruck’s RWD variant was listed with a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds, the Dual Motor was listed with a towing capacity of 10,000 pounds, and the Tri-Motor was listed with a towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. The production Cybertruck is currently listed with a towing capacity of 7,500 for its RWD version, and 11,000 pounds for both the Dual Motor and Cyberbeast trims.

Price

Tesla shocked attendees of the Cybertruck’s 2019 unveiling event when it announced that the base RWD version of the all-electric pickup truck will start at $39,990. At the time, the Dual Motor was listed at $49,990, and the Tri-Motor variant was listed with a price of 69,990. The production Cybertruck, as per Tesla’s configurator today, costs $60,990 for its RWD version, $79,990 for its Dual Motor variant, and $99,990 for its top-tier Cyberbeast trim.

Performance

During its 2019 unveiling, the original Cybertruck prototype was announced with a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds for its RWD version, 4.5 seconds for its Dual Motor variant, and 2.9 seconds for its Tri-Motor trim. Top speed was also listed at 110 mph for the Cybertruck RWD, 120 mph for the Cybertruck Dual Motor, and 130 mph for the Cybertruck Tri-Motor.

Today, the production Cybertruck is listed with a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds for its RWD version, 4.1 seconds for the Dual Motor variant, and 2.6 seconds for the Cyberbeast. The top speed for the production Cybertruck Dual Motor is now listed at 112 mph, and the Cyberbeast is listed with a 130 mph top speed.

Storage

Back in 2019, the original Tesla Cybertruck was announced with 100 cubic feet of exterior storage. Its bed was also 6.5 feet in length. During the recently-held Cybertruck delivery event, Elon Musk noted that the all-electric pickup truck now features a bed that’s 6 feet long and 4 feet wide. Tesla’s official page for the Cybertruck also mentions that the vehicle features “67 cubic feet of lockable storage.”

Tesla has noted that the Cybertruck experienced changes as it headed towards production. The vehicle’s size has definitely been affected, and so has the pickup truck’s storage capacity. It would now be quite interesting to see how the Tesla Cybertruck fares in the market as it competes against popular combustion-powered trucks and electric pickups like the Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning.

