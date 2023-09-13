Tesla Cybertruck with raised suspension filmed at Hollister Hills SVRA

By

It appears that Tesla has brought one of its Cybertruck release candidates to Hollister Hills, California. The all-electric pickup truck was captured on film as it was driving on a dirt road at Hollister Hills’ State Vehicle Recreation Area (SVRA).

Hollister Hills is a popular off-roading spot in Cailfornia. Covering 6,800 acres with numerous trails of varying difficulties, the Hollister Hills SVRA offers dirt roads, rocky paths, and obstacle courses for off-road enthusiasts, among others. Rivian owners have tested the all-electric pickup trucks at Hollister Hills, and the R1T performed very well.

It remains to be seen how the Cybertruck would really perform on off-road trails, though recent footage of the vehicle, posted on social media by Jeep owner David Tapley, suggests that Tesla pushed its futuristic pickup truck hard. Tapley’s video was short, but it showed a dirty Cybertruck with its suspension seemingly raised all the way up deliberately driving up a dirt road.

The video did not include any footage of the Cybertruck attacking Hollister Hills’ more challenging obstacles and trails, but a follow-up clip from the social media user highlighted that the vehicle was indeed in the location for off-road tests. The social media user’s follow-up video also poked some fun at the Cybertruck and its unique design, giant wiper, and lack of paint.

Elon Musk has noted in the past that the Cybertruck must be proficient enough in off-road trails to perform well in Baja. That’s a very ambitious goal for the vehicle, but it is not impossible. Before the Cybertruck can attempt something like Baja, of course, it would have to conquer areas like the Hollister Hills SVRA first.

Tesla has been working very hard on the Cybertruck, with Musk noting back in 2020 that the electric vehicle maker was working on increasing the dynamic air suspension travel for the Cybertruck. With such improvements in place, the Cybertruck should be able to perform exceptionally well in off-road trails.

