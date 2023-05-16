Tesla Cybertruck makes surprise appearance ahead of shareholder meeting

By

The Tesla Cybertruck has made a surprise appearance ahead of Tesla’s shareholder meeting later today.

Today’s Tesla shareholder meeting is set to be one of the most exciting events of the year. Not only does the event take place ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the Tesla Cybertruck but also ahead of two substantial upgrades coming to the Model 3 and Model Y, Project Highland and Project Juniper, respectively. Now, only building further anticipation, the Cybertruck has made yet another public appearance, with some wild rumors circulating about the nature of the video.

The video of the Cybertyruck was first published to the Tesla Cybertruck Owners Club Forum earlier today but has since made its way to Twitter, garnering thousands of views in its short time on the platform. The video shows the truck driving inside what looks to be the Giga Texas facility and then being lifted by a crane to the top of a display platform.

Is this the first Tesla Cybertruck off the production floor? ⁦@WholeMarsBlog⁩ pic.twitter.com/fky0pIw2QX — AJ (@_ajustice8) May 16, 2023

Unsurprisingly, neither Tesla nor Elon Musk has commented on the most recent Cybertruck video, nor any previous, likely only building anticipation for announcements on the truck coming soon.

With the Cybertruck being lifted onto such a visible platform, some believe the truck may be part of the Shareholder Day decorations. Still, as noted in the video, the truck itself may be more significant than it initially appears. According to the video, this Cybertruck is the first model to come off Tesla’s pre-production line, which, while feasible, cannot be verified at this time.

It isn’t entirely outside of the realm of possibility that this truck is the first to come off Tesla’s pre-production line, complete with casted internals and closer to production-ready paneling and specifications. Just yesterday, some of the first Cybertruck front castings were spotted in drone video coverage of Tesla Giga Texas, conspicuously labeled with the letter “C.”

While this is all fascinating news, it is essential to recognize that shareholders should not expect any significant Cybertruck announcements today besides confirming the truck’s planned launch in Q3 of this year, revealed on the Tesla Q1 earnings call earlier this year.

