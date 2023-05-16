Elon Musk’s return to Tesla comes with massive hiring policy change

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has released a new memo regarding hiring at Tesla, which could have a massive effect on the company’s near-term recruitment.

With Elon Musk returning to Tesla after a short hiatus at Twitter, many investors and fans have been excited about the rededication to the automaker’s mission. Musk has already pledged to spend more time at Tesla following his partial departure from his social media venture, and now, the Tesla CEO has shown he is diving in head first. According to a memo released by Elon Musk to Tesla employees, initially reported by Electrek, Musk will approve all Tesla hiring immediately.

Granular specifics of Musk’s planned hiring policy change have not been made public, but a few key points have been identified in his message to employees. Foremost, the CEO will be approving all hiring of employees and contractors. Further, while this new process will likely slow hiring, it has not been called a hiring freeze.

Musk did not specify how long this policy would be in place or how he intended to alter hiring through his control. Neither Musk nor Tesla have commented on the new policy publically.

It seems doubtful that Elon Musk will confirm each of the 30,000 annual hires Tesla takes in annually. However, it appears that hiring managers will be required to receive approval for hiring for a given role and the number of employees that will be taken in. Nonetheless, resulting in a slowing hiring process overall.

This move from Musk does seem to follow not only his management style implemented at Twitter but also his broader views on the economy generally. Through his numerous Tweets, Elon Musk has made it no secret his belief in the potential for an economic slowdown in the not-so-distant future. By slowing hiring, he could be attempting to limit future layoffs if the economy were to take a turn for the worse.

As noted by the report from Electrek, this isn’t the first time Elon Musk and his executive team have instituted an extremely hands-on policy at Tesla. Back in 2019, Musk, along with another Tesla exec., Zach Kirkhorn, made it a policy that the two would have to confirm all spending from the company, which helped Tesla limit spending as it went through a tumultuous growing period.

