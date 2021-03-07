Tesla to release Cybertruck updates ‘probably in Q2,’ Elon Musk says

Tesla’s revisions to the Cybertruck design won’t be released until Q2 2021, Elon Musk said. Details regarding new features and options and a projected time frame for first deliveries could also be released simultaneously.

Musk said an update would come “probably in Q2” in response to a question on Twitter. “Cybertruck will be built at Giga Texas, so focus right now is on getting that beast built,” Musk added.

The Cybertruck was first unveiled in November 2019 at a public event in Hawthorne, California, and first deliveries were slated to take place at the end of 2021. However, the Cybertruck has undergone several modifications in size and design since the unveiling event, so we really don’t know what the truck will look like at this point. However, Musk did say that Tesla did finalize the design during the Q4 2020 Earnings Call.

He said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

“That’s pretty much what it [the Cybertruck] will look like, with very small differences. You know, we adjusted the size a few percent. Like around 3% or smaller. You don’t want it to be a couple of inches too big for the tunnel.”

While Musk told Joe Rogan that the truck was modified in size by 3% during a recent podcast, it seems that the overall design of the Cybertruck will remain the same. The uniquely built stainless steel exoskeleton paired with bulletproof glass is now expected to begin deliveries in early 2022. Musk added during the Q4 2020 Earnings Call that Tesla could deliver a few units at the end of 2021 “if we get lucky.”

Ultimately, the focus for Tesla is completing the production facility where the Cybertruck will be manufactured. Giga Texas will be Tesla’s largest production facility to date. It will handle all of the Cybertruck production and Model 3 and Model Y manufacturing for the Eastern half of North America. The most recent video from Giga Texas shows that the paint shop is underway as machinery for that portion of the production facility arrived early last week.