Tesla’s Elon Musk details Cybertruck design adjustments with Joe Rogan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke down some of the modifications that Tesla made to the design of the Cybertruck during his third podcast appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. Musk indicated in November that Tesla would be redesigning the Cybertruck slightly, giving some “small improvements” to the initial design after some concerns over the size of the vehicle.

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck in November 2019 with a futuristic, Cyberpunk-themed event at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Musk, along with Tesla’s Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen, unveiled the truck on stage, displaying its polarizing design and effectively indestructible steel exoskeleton.

Combined with bulletproof glass, the Cybertruck is the ultimate apocalypse vehicle, but there were some interested in the all-electric pickup size. Concerns over whether the vehicle would fit in a residential garage or in regular parking spaces were of major importance to some pre-orderers. In fact, a Supercharging site in Los Angeles actually gave design blueprints for Cybertruck-specific charging spaces that would be capable of fitting the massive truck.

Tesla finally finalized the design of the Cybertruck recently. During the Q4 2020 Earnings Call, Musk said that the company was finished making revisions to the design.

Musk stated:

“So we finished almost all of the Cybertrack engineering. So we’re no longer iterating at the design center level or design level. We’ve got the designs fixed.”

Musk: Cybertruck has around 3% size reduction

New design photographs never were released by Tesla or Musk, but in the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast, Musk detailed some of the changes that were made.

He told Rogan:

“That’s pretty much what it [the Cybertruck] will look like, with very small differences. You know, we adjusted the size a few percent. Like around 3% or smaller. You don’t want it to be a couple of inches too big for the tunnel.”

Rogan then asked if the revisions were based on the Boring Company’s tunnel, which Musk took Jay Leno through on an episode of MSNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Musk said that the Cybertruck’s fit in the Hawthorne tunnel was “pretty snug,” which could have ultimately led to the revisions.

Cybertruck Production

Musk confirmed to Rogan that the production of the Cybertruck would have limited production at the end of 2021, and volume production “hopefully next year.” Musk indicated on the company’s recently-held Q4 2020 Earnings Call that the Cybertruck could be subjected to some delays.

He said:

“If we get lucky, we’ll be able to do a few deliveries toward the end of this year, but I expect volume production to be in 2022.”

Rogan’s full podcast with Elon Musk is available here.