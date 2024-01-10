Tesla Cybertruck to be used in Boring Company Vegas Loop

By

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop may soon become an ideal location where people can experience the Tesla Cybertruck firsthand. As per recent comments from Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) President and CEO Steve Hill, it appears that the all-electric pickup truck is poised to join the other Teslas that are being used to ferry passengers around the Vegas Loop’s tunnels.

Both The Boring Company and the City of Las Vegas have been teasing the Cybertruck on social media. Back in December, the Boring Company posted two photos of the production Cybertruck inside the Boring Company tunnels. A recent video posted by the City of Las Vegas’ official X account also showed the all-electric pickup truck driving around the Vegas Loop.

And in a comment to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hill noted that the Tesla Cybertruck would indeed be used in the Vegas Loop. The executive also stated that while the Cybertruck is a pretty fun vehicle, its pickup truck features would likely be useful for passengers.

“They’re going to use that truck in the system. It’s fun, but we think it’s got some real application. It’s a really useful vehicle, with the bed of a pickup truck being useful to move things around,” Hill said.

The addition of the Tesla Cybertruck to the Boring Company’s fleet for the Vegas Loop would likely be appreciated by quite a good number of people. The Cybertruck is a very new vehicle, after all, and it is as striking as it is unusual. It would then not be surprising if the Cybertruck becomes one of the Vegas Loop’s most popular passenger vehicles.

Cybertruck in Vegas Loop pic.twitter.com/zVzJfcowCq — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) December 30, 2023

The LVCVA President did not provide a precise date as to when the Tesla Cybertruck would start being deployed in the Vegas Loop. That being said, Hill was optimistic that the all-electric pickup truck could start its operations at the Boring Company’s tunnels sooner rather than later.

“It has to be approved as a new vehicle in the system by the county, and that hasn’t happened yet. But I don’t anticipate that it would be long, since it’s an approved vehicle on the roads. But they have to go through that process to make it available in the system,” Hill noted.

