Tesla Cybertruck Monroney sticker confirms it’s a very American truck

As per the results of Cars.com’s 2023 American-Made Index, Tesla already produces four of the most American-made vehicles in the United States today — the Model Y, Model 3, Model X, and Model S. A recent video showing the Monroney sticker of the Cybertruck suggests that Tesla may soon have five of the most American vehicles in the country.

The Tesla Cybertruck has started its customer deliveries, so it’s no surprise that a pretty generous number of videos and social media posts about the all-electric pickup truck are being shared online. One of these videos was posted on YouTube’s UTECHPIA channel, and it featured the Monroney sticker of a Tesla Cybertruck Dual Motor AWD Foundation Series.

As can be seen in the Monroney sticker, the Cybertruck Dual Motor AWD Foundation Series costs a total of $101,985, including the vehicle’s destination and regulatory doc fee. The document also showed that the vehicle came with Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capability by default. The sticker, however, did not provide a breakdown of the Cybertruck’s Foundation Series package, which costs an extra $20,000.

Perhaps most interesting in the Monroney sticker, however, was its section showing the Cybertruck and its components’ production locations. As per the sticker’s parts content information, 65% of the Cybertruck’s parts were sourced from the United States/Canada, while 25% were from Mexico. This effectively suggests that about 90% of the Cybertruck’s parts are from North America.

The production of the Cybertruck and its critical components are also all in the United States. The vehicle’s’ final assembly point was listed as Austin, Texas, and the country of origin for the Cybertruck’s electric motor assembly and gearbox/transmission was listed as the United States. Austin, Texas was also listed as the location for the all-electric pickup truck’s battery final assembly point and onboard charger final assembly point.

Cars.com released its 2023 American-made Index on June 2023, so it would likely take a few months more before the EV community can confirm if the Cybertruck will be joining its stablemates as one of the United States’ most American-made vehicles. Considering that most of its parts are sourced from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and its assembly is all in the US, there seems to be a pretty decent chance that the Cybertruck will indeed be Tesla’s fifth vehicle in Cars.com‘s esteemed list.

