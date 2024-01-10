Toyota, EVgo extend complimentary charging offer for 2024 bZ4X customers

By

Toyota Motor North America and electric vehicle charging network EVgo have announced an offer that 2024 Toyota bZ4X customers would most certainly appreciate. In a press release, the companies stated that they would be extending an agreement that provides complimentary fast charging to buyers or lessees of the electric crossover SUV.

The program, initially launched in February 2022 for the 2023 bZ4X, offers one year of complimentary charging on the nationwide EVgo fast charging network. The program was intended to boost the confidence of bZ4X owners, some of whom may need to rely on EVgo’s charging network when they travel longer distances. The extension of the program allows 2024 bZ4X customers to enjoy complimentary fast charging as well.

EVgo Senior Vice President of Business Development Maggie Tallman noted that the expanded agreement would aid more drivers.

“The expansion of our agreement is a testament to the convenience and accessibility of the EVgo network, as well as to our ongoing commitment to automaker collaborations that help spur the mass adoption of EVs throughout the country. Our collaboration with Toyota gives even more EV drivers access to our industry-leading charging network and the ability to plug in across the US,” the executive said.

First time electric vehicle drivers who are either purchasing or leasing a Toyota bZ4X would also be able to access to EVgo’s 24/7 customer support program, dubbed the “EVgo Charging Crew.” The program provides important information to EV drivers who are still getting their feet wet with electric cars.

James George, General Manager of EV Charging Solutions at Toyota Motor North America, shared his optimism about the initiative.

“Charging is an essential part of owning an EV, and we’re pleased to offer our customers who purchase or lease our bZ4X vehicles the convenience and accessibility made available by EVgo. Our ongoing collaboration with one of the nation’s largest public fast charging companies enables us to grant bZ4X drivers access to EVgo’s extensive nationwide network,” George said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Toyota, EVgo extend complimentary charging offer for 2024 bZ4X customers