The market that the Tesla Cybertruck would be competing in is bound to get more crowded this November, with Ram Trucks CEO Mike Koval Jr. noting that the company is looking to unveil its Ram Revolution Concept truck the night before the LA Auto Show in November. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in 2024.

Very little information about the Ram Revolution EV pickup is available, though the vehicle’s concept unveiling would likely provide some key details about the truck. Considering that the LA Auto Show is set to run from November 18 to 27, the unveiling of the Ram Revolution Concept would likely be done on the 17th.

While Ram Trucks is coming pretty late into the battery-electric pickup truck market — its longtime rival Ford is already delivering the F-150 Lightning to consumers and General Motors has already unveiled the Silverado EV — the CEO noted that the wait would be worth it. In a statement to the Detroit Free Press, Koval noted that the Stellantis brand would “push past” its competitors in the electric pickup truck segment.

The company would do this by ensuring that the Ram Revolution EV has “core attributes” that are important for pickup truck customers. These include towing and hauling, as well other features that make trucks useful for real work. Thus, for the next six to eight months, Ram Trucks would be in the “precipice of something extraordinary,” according to the CEO.

“More and more truck intenders are open-minded to the idea of electrification in their pickups, but they’re not willing to sacrifice our most core attributes that make a truck a truck, like towing, like hauling, and in the future, range and charge time. In other words, ‘trucks still need to do truck things’ is the message that we’re receiving” through feedback to date,” Koval said.

Unlike the Ford F-150 Lightning, the RAM Revolution EV would not be built on an existing platform. Instead, it would be based on the Stellantis STLA Frame platform. It’s also expected to have a range of up to 500 miles thanks to an expected 200 kWh battery pack. A smaller 159 kWh battery option is also expected for the vehicle.

The Cybertruck will have a number of formidable competitors, but the vehicle would have Tesla’s tech advantage, Supercharger support, and Autopilot as key selling points. Elon Musk has also been quite consistent with the idea that the all-electric pickup truck is well worth the wait. The CEO has noted that initial production of the Cybertruck should start sometime next year.

Tesla Cybertruck gets more competition: Ram Revolution EV pickup concept set for November unveiling