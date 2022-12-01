Tesla unexpectedly discounts Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S.

By

Tesla has now discounted the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y by $3,750 if customers are willing to meet a few conditions.

As the end of the year and the end of Q4 approaches, Tesla is working hard to achieve ever-higher sales numbers. Now, the company has decided to discount Tesla Model 3s and Ys that are already in inventory if the customer is willing to take delivery by the end of the year. Tesla has not clarified how long this deal will be available.

This story was initially shared by Sawyer Merrit on Twitter, showing a screenshot of the purchasing screen for the Model 3:

NEWS: Tesla is offering a $3,750 discount in the US for people who buy new Model 3 & Model Ys from Tesla’s inventory if people take delivery by the end of this year. pic.twitter.com/aCiEwjZqhX — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 1, 2022

This is the first time in a long time that the American tech giant has lowered prices for their vehicles in the United States, even if only temporarily. Tesla has become infamous over the past two years for quickly raising the prices of their hottest products, the Model 3 and Model Y. However; this has not been the case globally.

While western markets have seen dramatic increases in prices, even only a few months ago, China has actually seen prices of Tesla products fall, likely influenced by the higher competitiveness of the EV market in China currently.

Many have predicted that in the coming years, as the EV segment of the car market continues to grow, Tesla will either be forced to lower prices or be limited by the size of the luxury vehicle market. And while Elon Musk has not been clear on if the company will again offer an affordable/cheaper electric vehicle, it is clear that the market may force him to make a choice.

Due to the incredibly high demand for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, don’t expect this discount to last very long. Furthermore, the deal’s availability could easily be limited by the number of vehicles in inventory, so if you are looking to buy a Tesla, now is your chance.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Tesla unexpectedly discounts Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S.