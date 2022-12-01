Honeywell’s newest partnership aims to prevent EV battery fires

By

Honeywell announced it has landed a new partnership with Nexceris, the company that developed Li-ion Tamer lithium-ion gas detection solutions, in an attempt to increase electric vehicle safety.

The partnership will culminate new sensor-based solutions as the two companies plan to develop a new system that could prevent conditions leading to thermal runaway in EV batteries, which can cause fires when extremely high temperatures are reached.

The sensors will detect gases produced from excessive temperatures in lithium-ion batteries. The detection systems could allow for early intervention and help avoid costly property damage and safety issues.

Honeywell said the partnership is necessary to develop solutions to prevent fires caused by lithium-ion battery overheating. Global EV sales doubled in 2021 from 2020, and as many of the models introduced over the past few years utilize lithium-ion cells, preventative measures are becoming imperative. Companies across the sector are attempting to develop fire-proof EV cells, with various strategies being utilized to prevent an occurrence.

“As the world transitions to electric-powered vehicles, automakers are faced with the need to provide lithium-ion batteries that function properly and safely during all stages of their lifecycle. At Honeywell, we are supporting this transition with ready-now solutions to help our customers mitigate safety risks as they expand their electric vehicle portfolios,” Victor Verissimo of Honeywell said. “Furthermore, by collaborating with Nexceris to develop an enhanced suite of battery monitoring sensors, we will help automotive manufacturers strengthen their battery health monitoring systems with the ability to detect thermal runaway conditions even earlier.”

Li-ion Tamer products were developed by Nexceris to make batteries safer. Since the company’s start in 2010, Nexceris has performed regular testing and analysis on battery systems, working side-by-side with designers, regulators, and other experts to improve battery safety. In 2020, the company partnered with Honeywell’s Building Technologies division to “continuously improve the Li-ion Tamer products and provide innovative safety solutions, building a safety platform for all lithium-ion battery users, and enabling the growth of clean energy.”

Nexceris technologies have been utilized in NASA’s development of Solid Oxide Cells for lunar applications.

In 2019, the company’s Li-ion Tamer was featured in PV Magazine, which detailed the product’s effectiveness across the marine and automotive industries. Randy Stacy, COO and Managing Partner at the company, described the importance of catching thermal runaway events early, about eight to twelve minutes before they begin.

The unpredictability of battery malfunctions is an essential precedent for developing preventative measures. With thousands of battery cells put in energy storage and utility-scale projects, it is a safe assumption that one will eventually have an issue.

