Tesla jumps to top spot in Norway as automaker with most loyal customers

The Norwegian Customer Barometer has determined that Tesla has become the carmaker with the most loyal customers in Norway for 2020 so far. What’s particularly impressive is that the organization’s findings come amidst a widespread decline in customer loyalty ratings among legacy automakers.

The past year has not been easy on Tesla’s customer loyalty ratings in the country. The company had a record year for deliveries in 2019, with over 15,000 Model 3 being registered over the year. However, delivery challenges in Europe, especially during the start of the year, put a damper on Tesla’s customer loyalty ratings in Norway.

But this year, Tesla is no longer in the same position as it was in 2019. With deliveries coming to Europe in a more efficient manner, Tesla’s ramp of the Model 3 has generally been optimized in the country, and it showed in its results from the Norwegian Customer Barometer’s survey. Tesla is the only automaker whose customer loyalty ratings actually improved this year, with the company’s scores rising 3.9 points. All other carmakers saw a decline instead.

Pål Silseth, project manager for the Norwegian Customer Barometer, noted in a statement to Dagens Næringsliv that the electric car maker showed a significant recovery from last year’s challenges. “Tesla has recovered after a bang. They delivered many cars in a short time (last year) and were not ready to handle that situation,” the project manager said.

Even Sandvold Roland, Information Manager at Tesla Norway, acknowledged the electric car maker’s challenges in 2019. Roland stated that Tesla’s improved customer loyalty scores in 2020 are a big accomplishment, especially considering that the company does not use traditional advertising at all.

“We have been through a period of growing pains, and this has not been a desirable situation. We will not let this progress become a resting cushion, but will continue to work on the coming cars as well. The fact that our customers are satisfied with our products and services is what drives our sales, so we are happy with this progress,” Roland said.

Tesla’s remarkable recovery in Norway has actually allowed the company to pass Toyota in customer loyalty. This is notable considering that the Japanese auto giant has been operating for decades, and its vehicles are famed for their reliability and affordability. For its part, Nissan has ended up on the opposite side of the spectrum from Tesla, dropping 10 points in customer loyalty despite the presence of popular EVs like the Leaf.

Silseth noted that Nissan’s struggles, especially with the Leaf, highlight the impact of competition in the market. “Nissan will really struggle in the future. When competitors come with their electric cars, Nissan will not be able to keep up. They hit the jackpot with being in the right place at the right time. Nissan had available cars when no one else had. That’s why they got so big,” Silseth said.

Nissan Norway begs to differ. In a statement to local news, Knut-Arne Marcussen in Nissan Norway stated that the company does not acknowledge the findings of the Norwegian Customer Barometer’s recent study.

“We do not recognize that we have such poor loyalty, on the contrary. We were first out in mass production of electric cars in the world, and are now on the second generation of Leaf. It’s been ten years since it was launched in the fall. I think we are counting on the future, electrification is part of our business strategy, and more models are coming from us,” Marcussen said.