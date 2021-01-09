In 2017, a Canadian accountant named Spencer was looking for something to watch on YouTube after cutting his cable, until he stumbled upon interviews with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Four years later, at the age of 43, he is retiring from his job because his investment in Tesla stock has solidified his finances for the future.

In what started as a routine evening on the couch, Spencer probably never could have imagined that stumbling across interviews on the world’s largest library of videos would lead to an exceptionally early retirement. Elon Musk’s mission always struck a chord with him, but that night, everything shifted.

“I have always been concerned with climate change,” Spencer said. “That night, I started watching YouTube and stumbled across Elon’s interviews. Then, I read the Ashlee Vance biography on Elon, and I watched other great Tesla related content creators. The rest is history.”

‘The Rest is History.”

Spencer is just one of many people who poured money into a small, relatively unknown electric car company called Tesla in 2017. It was a no-brainer. After doing his own personal research, he knew that it was the answer he had been looking for in terms of financial stability. “I began slowly building my position. The more I learned, the more I realized that Tesla was an extraordinary company and opportunity from an investment standpoint. It was something that could significantly change my life over the long term.”

And it has.

This morning I submitted my retirement notice to employer .. thx to @elonmusk and $TSLA I’m retiring at age 43 .. — 🎖Tesla Army🎖 (@TeslaArmy) January 4, 2021

At just 43 years old, Spencer decided to e-mail his colleagues who work alongside him at a Victoria, British Columbia accounting firm, tendering his resignation due to his gains from his Tesla holdings. It wasn’t a surprise to Spencer’s co-workers that he had made a substantial amount of money because of his Tesla investments. It was a surprise to see a 43-year old finishing up his professional career at such a young age; none of the fellow accountants or executives expected him to leave.

“Most of the coworkers close to me knew what was happening with my situation,” he told Teslarati. “However, others were caught off guard when I informed them I’m going to retire at the end of January 2021 by e-mail. I’ve provided context on how and why I’m retiring to my bosses over several phone calls.”

Spencer’s e-mail to his colleagues detailed the tumultuous year of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But while many around the world lost their jobs or were forced to retreat and call their place of residence their office, Spencer was thriving financially due to his investments. He was relatively unphased even though he never experienced a layoff because most mornings, his portfolio was going up in value.

“2020 was an extraordinary year thanks to C19, but it was also an extraordinary year for me financially from an investing standpoint to the point where I have spent that last month or so considering retirement. The end result is my plan is to retire at the end of this month – January 2021,” he wrote to co-workers.

Tesla’s Stock Surge

Tesla stock surged over 700% in 2020. At the beginning of the year, shares were valued at a shade over $86. On New Year’s Eve, Tesla closed at $705.21.

Some investors got in earlier than others. While some took advantage of the company’s $17 initial public offering in June 2010, some didn’t get in until a few years later when Tesla launched the Model 3. Regardless, if you got in before January 2020 and held on, you’re probably pretty happy with your earnings. Where it goes from here, well, that lies in the eye of the beholder.

Tesla is still among the most shorted companies on Wall Street, despite the surge in price in 2020, casting $38 billion in losses to those who have bet against it. Some bears have taken such a big hit that they have admitted defeat and lowered, or even sworn off, their short positions on the stock altogether. One of them is Kynikos Associates founder Jim Chanos, who stated that he had trimmed his short against the stock.

“It’s been painful, clearly, Chanos said in a recent interview with Bloomberg. “I’d say, ‘job well done so far,” Chanos said when confronted with the question on what he’d tell CEO Elon Musk.

Moving forward, Spencer plans to consider contract work with accounting firms, but most of his focus will lie on bettering himself physically and financially.

“After my retirement, my plan is to focus on my mental and physical health, as well as developing a strategy for managing my investment portfolio to generate income. Both are near-term areas of focus. Long-term, I’m not sure what the plan is yet,” he said. His days will probably be filled with joyrides in the Model 3 he purchased in 2018.

When I asked Spencer what he would advise anyone reading this article to do about TSLA stock, his answer was simple.

“I’m not a financial advisor, and everyone’s circumstances are different. But, my view is TSLA stock will likely be the most profitable stock investment of all-time by a long shot when it’s held long-term.”

Spencer operates the @TeslaArmy Twitter feed. Be sure to give him a follow!