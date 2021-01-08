Tesla Shorts Shorts now available in China for RMB420

Tesla Short Shorts are now available through the company’s local online store in China for an Elon Musk meme-worthy price of RMB420. The pair sold in the United Stated were sold for $69.420. Just like its US counterpart, China’s Tesla Short Shorts pokes fun at Elon Musk’s now infamous $420 tweet back in 2019.

A rough translation of Tesla China’s Short Shorts states: “Winter is here, shorts are here. Running like the wind, happy and comfortable, laughing at the daily closing bell. The shorts are soft satin (100% polyester), with the iconic Tesla “T” printed on the front and “S3XY” on the back. Put it on and start your relaxing time.”

Credit: Tesla China

The Tesla Short Shorts‘ sizes range from extra small to extra large and were listed with corresponding measurements. The Tesla China online store cautions customers that the sizes may deviate.

XS (24-25): 61-63.5 cm (about 1 foot 8-1 foot 9)

S (26-27): 66-68.6 cm (about 2 feet-2 feet 1)

M (28-29): 71.1-73.7 cm (about 2 feet 1-2 feet 2)

L (30-31.5): 76.2-80 cm (approximately 2 feet 3-2 feet 4)

XL (33): 83.8 cm (about 2 feet 5)

Like Tesla’s Short Shorts sold in the United States, the ones available in China are limited-edition products and will not be restocked once sold out. The S3XY shorts sold out quickly in the United States. As of this writing, Tesla China’s Short Shorts are still available.

Many Chinese netizens expressed that Tesla Short Shorts are a testament to Elon Musk’s business prowess. Musk recently surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the World’s Richest Person by net worth. His response to the news was simply, “back to work.” Musk has shown a talent for creating fun products for the people of Tesla and his other companies. Besides the Tesla Short Shorts, he has also released “Teslaquila” and Boring Company’s “Not-a-Flamethrower.”

