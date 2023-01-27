Tesla CEO Musk meets with Washington brass to discuss EVs

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden, John Podesta and Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on Friday in Washington to discuss electric vehicle adoption and progress in the United States.

A Senior White House spokesperson said Podesta and Landrieu met with Musk to discuss “shared goals around electrification” and how recently passed legislature like the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can contribute to growing electric vehicle adoption in the United States.

The spokesperson also told Reuters that topics of discussion included broadening electric vehicle production, charging infrastructure, and “the broader cause of electrification.”

Interestingly, the White House announced last year that Tesla, the company Musk had led to catalyze the EV movement globally, was planning to manufacture new charging equipment that would ” enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers.”

Late last week, it was revealed that Tesla was working on a potential design called a “Magic Dock” that would be utilized to enable non-Tesla EVs to charge using Superchargers across the U.S.

Tesla has the most expansive EV charging network, with over 40,000 stations globally. However, it is only available to Tesla owners in the United States, and with the company utilizing a Pilot Program in Europe for the last year and a half, the automaker could be ready to open its charging infrastructure to other companies.

Musk did not comment on the meeting when he was spotted afterward, nor did Landrieu or Podesta.

