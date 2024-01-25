Tesla Energy’s growth rate in 2024 to outpace automotive business

By

It appears that 2024 may be the year of Tesla Energy. In its Q4 and FY 2023 Update Letter, Tesla noted that the volume growth of its automotive business would be notably lower this year due to the company’s focus on the next-generation platform. In the same light, Tesla also stated that the growth rate of deployments and revenue in its energy storage business should outpace the automotive division.

Tesla Energy has been showing some impressive growth in recent quarters. In Q3 2023, Tesla reported that its energy storage deployments increased by 90% to 4.0 GWh. In Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2023 Update Letter, the company noted that total energy storage deployments reached 14.7 GWh in 2023, a 125% increase compared to 2022. Elon Musk stated as much during the Q4 and FY 2023 earnings call.

“The energy storage business delivered nearly 15 GWh of batteries in 2023, compared to 6.5 GWh the year before. So, tremendous year-over-year growth, triple digits. And, yeah, I think we’ll continue to see very strong growth in storage as predicted. I said for many years that the storage business would grow much faster than the car business, and it is doing that,” Musk said.

Tesla energy storage deployed by year and quarter. 2023 is up 125%. pic.twitter.com/VidVm4T9np — Roland Pircher (@piloly) January 24, 2024

Tesla Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vaibhav Taneja later added that Tesla Energy saw its revenues increase by over 50%. “This business is poised to again surpass our auto business in terms of growth rate in 2024. This has been in the works for quite some time with us laying the foundation a few years back by building our Megafactory in Lathrop. I would like to thank the whole Tesla Energy team for their efforts to make this a reality,” Taneja said.

Tesla Energy’s growth has been so notable that when asked if the company should start including the results of the division in its quarterly reports, executives noted that this would indeed be the case starting Q1 2024. Tesla executives also highlighted the potential of the Megapack battery, the company’s flagship energy storage product that’s designed for grid-scale applications.

“Megapack continues to see strong demand signals globally, driving consistent growth trajectory through ’24 and ’25. We want to thank all of our partners who have put their trust in the Megapack team to execute on critical infrastructure around the world. And I would like to personally thank the Megapack engineering and production teams for their strong 2023 execution. Lathrop continues to ramp through 2024, with the operation of a second final assembly line to double capacity from 20 to 40 GWh by the end of the year,” a Tesla executive noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Energy’s growth rate in 2024 to outpace automotive business