During the TSLA Q3 2023 & Full Year earnings call, Elon Musk reiterated that Tesla FSD (Full Self-Driving) licensing is still on the table. He also hinted that Tesla has talked with a few companies about FSD licensing.

“You know, I really think lots of car companies should be asking for FSD licenses. And we’ve had some tentative conversations, but I think they don’t believe it’s real quite yet. I think that that will become obvious probably this year. And I do want to emphasize that if I were CEO of another car company, I would definitely be calling Tesla and asking to license Tesla full self-driving technology. It’s definitely the smart move,” replied Elon Musk about Tesla’s progress with FSD licensing agreements.

During the Q2 earnings call, Elon Musk shared that Tesla was in early discussions to license FSD software to a major automaker. Tesla fans speculated that Ford was in talks with Tesla about FSD licensing. The legacy automaker’s willingness to work with Tesla wouldn’t be too far-fetched, considering it was one of the first North American car makers to adopt Tesla’s NACS (North America Charging Standard).

Tesla FSD Beta version 12.12 rolled out to customers earlier this week, marking another milestone for the company’s autonomous software. During the Q4 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk emphasized that FSD v.12.12 is the first AI being used for path planning and vehicle controls.

