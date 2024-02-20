Tesla engineering team holds “Safety Research Day” for gov’t, academic, and NGO leaders

By

Tesla seems to be adopting a more focused approach when it comes to promoting the safety of its vehicles. This was highlighted in a “Safety Research Day” that Tesla executives held privately with a set of government, academic, and non-governmental organization leaders.

Tesla’s vehicle lineup is arguably the safest on the road. The Model S made headlines more than ten years ago for being so safe that it broke a testing machine during its independent validation. The Model X followed this tradition by refusing to roll over during rollover tests. The Model 3 and Model Y earned perfect safety ratings from safety agencies across the globe, from the NHTSA to the Euro-NCAP.

Regulatory tests miss some extremely important real world scenarios. Tesla’s safety team gets top ratings from all the major global safety agencies, but our team isn’t satisfied with getting an A+ on the test – they’re going far beyond it to create the safest vehicles ever made.… https://t.co/suae0yVNsc — Rohan Patel (@rohanspatel) February 18, 2024

Despite this, prevalent and stubborn anti-electric vehicle narratives mean that a good number of people still believe popular falsehoods about Teslas, such as the allegations that the vehicles are prone to fires or that they are so fragile that they can’t even traverse through flooded areas. The critical narratives surrounding Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) are even more notable, especially considering the presence of active anti-Tesla campaigns that are looking to get such technologies banned from public roads.

It is then encouraging to see that Tesla is taking a proactive approach by sharing its safety research with pertinent officials and agencies. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Tesla policy and business development executive Rohan Patel confirmed that the EV maker is indeed communicating its additional safety-focused initiatives to regulatory bodies. One such initiative was a “Safety Research Day” held by Tesla Director of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy and his team.

100%. In fact a few weeks ago, @larsmoravy and the kick-ass Tesla vehicle engineering team hosted a broad set of government, academic and NGO leaders. “Safety Research Day” was focused on Tesla safety advancements both active and passive. We do everything we can to avoid a… https://t.co/FvqbzArCzt — Rohan Patel (@rohanspatel) February 18, 2024

“A few weeks ago, Lars Moravy and the kick-ass Tesla vehicle engineering team hosted a broad set of government, academic and NGO leaders. ‘Safety Research Day’ was focused on Tesla’s safety advancements, both active and passive. We do everything we can to avoid a crash with Autopilot technology, and that same vision/AI simulation/data has remarkably improved our passive safety systems as well. We are most happy to share these learnings with regulators and researchers to get maximum benefit for the public, and not just Tesla owners,” Patel wrote.

Comments from Tesla employees about the event suggest that “Safety Research Day” featured large volumes of analysis, testing, simulation, and calibration that the EV maker’s vehicle engineering team does. Other Tesla employees also highlighted that the company is committed to working with regulators and key stakeholders when it comes to vehicle safety.

