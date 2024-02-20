Tesla climb to 10x output will be very difficult but doable: Elon Musk

By

Tesla sold a record 1,808,581 vehicles in 2023. This was a record-setting number for Tesla, but it is still extremely far from the company’s self-imposed target for the end of the decade, which calls for 20 million vehicles to be sold over the year. So ambitious is Tesla’s 2030 target that Musk’s proclamations about the goal were met with equal parts skepticism and mockery from critics.

For Tesla to achieve 20 million vehicles per year, the company would have to grow its sales by over ten times its already record-setting numbers in 2023. As per Musk in a recent post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, it would indeed be very difficult to ramp to 10x the EV maker’s output today, but it is doable.

“It will be a very hard climb to 10X output. Doable, but it is an immense amount of work,” Musk wrote in a post responding to a Tesla enthusiast who noted that an output of 10-20 million cars per year is not a matter of “if” but a matter of “when” for the electric vehicle maker.

It will be a very hard climb to 10X output. Doable, but it is an immense amount of work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2024

Elon Musk’s recent comment about Tesla’s 20 million vehicle target could very well be an understatement. Tesla’s vehicle lineup is quite limited today, so until the company can produce and ramp its next-generation electric car, the EV maker’s growth would likely be tempered. It took the Model Y to become the world’s best-selling vehicle globally for Tesla to achieve its 1,808,581 vehicle sales in 2023, after all.

That being said, Tesla’s next-generation platform would not only be used for the company’s expected $25,000 car. It would also be used for a dedicated robotaxi that would be produced without manual controls like steering wheels and pedals. Such a vehicle would likely be very simple and cost-effective to build, and thus, there’s a fair chance that it could see widespread adoption globally as soon as it gets rolled out.

Of course, Tesla would have to master Full Self-Driving (FSD) before such a vehicle could even be used, much less ramp. With this in mind, Elon Musk’s previous comments about the importance of Full Self-Driving (FSD) to Tesla’s future may indeed be right on the money. Without autonomy, Tesla would likely become just one of the world’s most prominent mainstream automakers — not world-changing with 20 million vehicle sales in 2030, but still impressive enough that it could compete on even footing with the industry’s best in terms of raw vehicle output and sales.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla climb to 10x output will be very difficult but doable: Elon Musk