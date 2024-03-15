Tesla reiterates ease of EV charging for home and during long trips

By

Even if electric cars are already prevalent today, anti-EV narratives are still abounding. Among the most persistent anti-electric vehicle talking points involves the idea that EVs take hours to charge, so those who own them would be stuck waiting several hours waiting for their cars to “fill up.” A recent post from Tesla’s official social media handle debunks these ideas.

Longtime Tesla and electric vehicle owners have noted over the years that EV charging practices are far different from refueling a combustion-powered car. As the electric vehicle maker posted on its official handle on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, charging a Tesla is actually far simpler than expected.

When charging at home through a Wall Connector or Mobile Connector, for example, all Tesla owners need to do is plug in their cars when they pull into their garage. EVs are like gigantic mobile devices, so just like smartphones, they could simply charge their batteries while their owners go about their day. And with the Wall Connector or Mobile Connector, Tesla owners can typically wake up to a fully charged car per day.

How to charge your Tesla



At home

1. Plug in in your garage using a Wall Connector or Mobile Connector



2. Wake up to a fully charged car the next day



→ https://t.co/vJ2oWGCWLk



On the road

1. Stop at one of 55k+ Superchargers globally—charging stops are automatically included… — Tesla (@Tesla) March 14, 2024

When using Superchargers during long trips, Tesla owners could simply stop at a Supercharger station — of which there are 55,000 globally today — and plug in their vehicle. Tesla’s vehicles are designed to include charging stops in their navigation, and they also preheat their battery to enable faster charging speeds.

Charging at Superchargers is very convenient, as drivers and their passengers can simply grab a bite or go for a bathroom break while their Tesla is Supercharging. The best thing about Superchargers is that drivers are notified when their cars are finished charging, and their payment is automatically processed through their Tesla account. For Teslas at Superchargers, there is no need for card payments or dedicated apps just to fast charge the vehicle.

Charging a Tesla in resorts or other destinations is similar to charging at home. Thanks to Tesla’s Destination Charging network, electric vehicles could recharge their batteries while their drivers are spending the night at a hotel, or shopping for items at a mall.

One thing that Tesla highlighted in its recent social media post is the fact that EV charging is a passive activity. At home or in places with Destination Charging, drivers could generally just go about their day with the assurance that their Teslas are gaining some range. And during Supercharging stops, the rapid charging capabilities of the Tesla Supercharger Network typically result in stops being just as long as a quick snack or bathroom break. Overall, the charging experience of Tesla owners when charging at home, at locations with Destination Chargers, and at Superchargers, actually seems to be better than the active process of pumping gas at a gas station whenever a combustion-powered car needs more fuel.

Tesla reiterates ease of EV charging for home and during long trips