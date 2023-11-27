Tesla exec shares Cybertruck first delivery event details

By

Tesla Investor Relations (IR) Head Martin Viecha has provided some key details about the upcoming Cybertruck first delivery event, which is scheduled to be held at Gigafactory Texas this Thursday, November 30, 2023. Contrary to other Tesla events like the Cyber Rodeo, the Cybertruck’s first deliveries will be starting notably earlier.

As noted by Martin Viecha, the Tesla Cybertruck delivery event will be starting at 1 p.m. CT (11 a.m. PST). Expectations are high that Tesla will be live-streaming the event, though the executive has not provided information about when the livestream for the occasion will go live.

“The Cybertruck delivery event starts at around 1 p.m. CT on Thursday, in case someone’s unsure. I’ve noticed that few people thought it’s an evening event,” Viecha clarified on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Cybertruck delivery event starts at around 1pm CT on Thursday, in case someone's unsure. I've noticed that few people thought it's an evening event. — Martin Viecha (@MartinViecha) November 27, 2023

The update from the Tesla executive surprised some electric vehicle advocates on social media, especially considering that Tesla typically holds its vehicles’ first delivery events in the United States at night. Tesla held an inaugural customer delivery event in the afternoon in Giga Shanghai for the Model 3, but that was in China, not the United States. In the US, vehicles like the Model Y and the Model 3 saw their first deliveries at night.

Interestingly enough, holding the Cybetruck’s first deliveries in the afternoon means that electric vehicle enthusiasts from European countries such as Germany would be able to view the event at just around 8 p.m. local time. However, in countries such as Australia — which is a large market for pickup trucks — the Cybertruck’s first delivery event would be starting very early at 6 a.m. local time.

The excitement surrounding the Cybertruck’s first deliveries is notable. This was hinted at by the attention that the Cybertruck has been receiving in Tesla’s physical stores across the United States. Over the weekend alone, posts on social media platforms such as X indicated that the Cybertruck’s display units in select Tesla stores are attracting quite a lot of attention from visitors. Tesla bulls such as The Future Fund’s Gary Black have also stated that the Cybertruck could have a halo effect of sorts for the company’s EV lineup.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla exec shares Cybertruck first delivery event details