Tesla Cybertruck displays are attracting tons of attention in Tesla stores

There are only a few days left before the Tesla Cybertruck’s first deliveries, and in an apparent effort to generate more attention for the vehicle, the EV maker has brought its all-electric pickup truck to several of its physical stores. The public’s reaction has been very notable.

Tesla bulls such as The Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black have noted that the Cybertruck will have a “halo effect” of sorts for the electric vehicle maker. This suggests that even those who will not be purchasing the Cybertruck may end up purchasing one of the company’s other electric cars because their attention was captured by the all-electric pickup truck.

Over the past few days, this does seem to be the case. In social media posts, electric vehicle advocates and Tesla community members shared photos and images of Cybertruck displays that were attracting quite a lot of interest from visitors. Such a reaction bodes well for the Cybertruck, as it hints that the vehicle really is an attention-grabbing product.

The following are some of the posts shared by electric vehicle enthusiasts about Tesla’s Cybertruck displays.

People go check out Cybertruck. It does attract eyeballs for some reason. pic.twitter.com/GQYvTuvjwo — Ray (@ray4tesla) November 25, 2023

The Cybertruck is FŮĊĶING INSANE!



I just left the Bellevue Square @Tesla showroom. It was packed with curious mall goers and fans.



The Cybertruck looked like it was ready for mass production. This is my third time seeing one in person and I could not see any flaws in this… pic.twitter.com/bk31FmiYHJ — Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) November 27, 2023

I just saw the Tesla Cybertruck in person for the first time and it did not disappoint! Any photos and videos you see online doesn't do it justice.



Much more impressive in person.



One of the Tesla employees at the showroom said that anyone with a reservation number starting… pic.twitter.com/nPUFV7ocur — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 27, 2023

Anyone that underestimates the ripple effect the Cybertruck will have on accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy, are all about to be shell shocked. This is the best product that Tesla has ever created & people absolutely fuckin love it. pic.twitter.com/VoiNTVgnxi — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) November 25, 2023

The Cybertruck hype is for real and anyone standing on the other side of change will probably get run over pic.twitter.com/xoqMXAqmmv — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) November 26, 2023

The attention surrounding the Cybertruck seemingly echoes the interest that surrounded the Tesla Model 3 prior to its unveiling. At the time, Tesla was only delivering the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV, so the company was not considered a mass-market car manufacturer yet. The Model 3 was the electric car maker’s first mass-market car, and EV enthusiasts were so hyped about the product that some stood in line for hours just to reserve the vehicle. Later Model 3 displays also attracted a lot of attention.

Needless to say, the EV market has changed a lot since the Model 3 was unveiled. But despite the electric car segment being far more mature now, one could not help but feel like the Cybertruck is indeed yet another Model 3 or Model Y moment for Tesla. Sure, it’s just another EV that just happens to be designed differently compared to others in its segment. But considering the consumer interest it is already drumming up today, it does seem like Tesla is about to capture lightning in a bottle once more with the Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to have its first delivery event at Giga Texas this November 30, 2023.

