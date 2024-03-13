Tesla executive sees potential growth in Southeast Asia

By

Tesla executive Rohan Patel pointed out Southeast Asia’s potential as a place for growth in battery storage and electric vehicle adoption.

Patel is Tesla’s Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development. He recently congratulated a new Model Y owner in Malaysia on his new Tesla vehicle. Tesla Malaysia recently started delivering Model Y units to reservation holders.

In his message to the new Model Y owner Patel also noted: “Southeast Asia will undoubtedly be a major place of growth over the coming years in battery storage and electric vehicle adoption.”

Tesla is present in some Southeast Asian or ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Elon Musk has talked with a few ASEAN leaders, most notably Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of Thailand, and Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

A few ASEAN leaders have tried to entice Tesla to invest in their respective countries. For instance, President Jokowi talked with Elon Musk about building a Tesla gigafactory in Indonesia. The Indonesian President mentioned incentives for Tesla, including tax reductions and a subsidy program for electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Anwar of Malaysia also welcomes investment from Tesla and Elon Musk’s other companies.

“I welcome the company’s interest and investment decisions in Malaysia as well as Elon Musk’s willingness to come to Malaysia,” said Prime Minister Anwar in July 2023.

