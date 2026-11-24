Tesla will set aside its AI5 chip exclusively for the Optimus robot, a product that CEO Elon Musk said he believes will one day be the biggest in the world. The decision sparked conversation regarding AI4’s prowess and capability as a self-driving chip, and less-than-fond memories of the Hardware 3 conundrum that many owners find themselves in to this day.

Musk stated on November 22 that Tesla vehicles will remain on the AI4 computer, which he said it sufficient to achieve “superhuman driving,” while the next generation AI5 chip will be set aside for Optimus. Musk was initially asked by a Hardware 3 Model Y owner when AI5 would appear in new cars.

@JBrunner8484 @BLKMDL3 @wholemars It’s going to Optimus. Cars will remain at AI4. That’s enough to solve superhuman driving. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2026

“It’s going to Optimus. Cars will remain at AI4. That’s enough to solve superhuman driving,” Musk wrote. The exchange quickly drew high engagement and follow-up questions from owners about potential retrofits for AI3 vehicles and the status of FSD.

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The statement is consistent with some comments Musk made in the first quarter earnings call. In April, he said that AI5 would be prioritized for Optimus and the company’s AI training clusters rather than vehicles, because AI4 had already proven to offer enough computing capability for unsupervised self-driving at safety levels well above that of humans.

Musk also said on that call that Hardware 3 vehicles would lack the capacity for unsupervised self-driving, and that Tesla would be working on an upgrade plan for those owners if they wanted to bolster their cars with new cameras and a computer.

At one time, HW3 owners were led to believe fully unsupervised FSD would be capable with their vehicles. That revelation was dismissed and earlier this year, they were given clarity.

AI4, also known as HW4, is the computer currently installed in new Tesla vehicles. It powers recent FSD software, including the v15 series that introduced the “Reality View” overhead visualization generated in real time on the car’s AI accelerators. Tesla has also discussed an intermediate AI4+ or AI4.5 variant focused mainly on increased memory and modest performance gains, driven in part by rising memory and storage costs.

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Musk noted around the same time that the AI4 computer itself had roughly doubled in cost due to those component price increases.

By directing AI5 toward Optimus, Tesla is allocating its highest-performance silicon to the humanoid robot and training infrastructure. AI5 has reached tape-out and entered pilot production, with broader volume manufacturing targeted for 2027.

The decision underscores Tesla’s view that vehicle autonomy can be solved on existing AI4 hardware while the more complex perception, planning, and motor-control demands of a general-purpose humanoid robot benefit from the next chip generation.

For current and prospective Tesla owners, Musk’s message is that AI4 cars already have the hardware headroom necessary for fully autonomous travel. Customers should see if as welcome clarification that could influence purchasing decisions for them moving forward.