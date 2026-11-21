Tesla Full Self-Driving v15 has received an official release date from CEO Elon Musk, who says the newest and most capable version of the suite will go wide in December with the 2026 Holiday Update.

That means the first iterations of the suite could actually come sooner, as the Early Access Program is the initial batch of owners to receive a new FSD release. Musk’s comments released a few tidbits of information, but nothing overwhelmingly revealing about its capabilities.

Musk was talking about supervised fine-tuning, stating that it is like “getting a haircut with a chainsaw,” before stating that FSD v15 will roll out wide for owners next month:

SFT is more like getting a haircut with a chainsaw than it is “fine-tuning”! Should just be built into primary training. And having a “system prompt” is silly! Default behavior should be sensible. The above are already true for Tesla AI (not yet deserving of “super”). It is the most efficient AI on Earth. Advertisement - FSD V15 goes to wide release next month. It will be something special. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2026

Musk’s Confirmed Changes and Fixes

Musk simply confirmed the new Full Self-Driving version would roll out with the 2026 Holiday Update, and the only two explicit changes he confirmed were updates to the User Interface (UI) and two small changes.

Musk’s comments on the UI confirm there are big changes coming to it, as he stated:

Advertisement -

@roger_kappler Yeah. The new user interface will re-render reality in a mind-bending way. Hard to describe, but it’s awesome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2026

The UI changes will likely upgrade AMD Ryzen-equipped Tesla vehicles running AI4 to visualize vehicles using the Unreal Engine, something that was found in coding last year:

Advertisement -

Additionally, one user stated that their biggest complaints with v14’s most recent releases is that they have to “stop refusing to use the HOV lane” and last-second lane changes to merge or turn happen too frequently. Musk said these should be fixed in v15.

@riley_stahura Should be fixed in V15 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2026

In the past, we’ve also gotten small bits of detail about the v15 release, including from Tesla’s Head of AI, Ashok Elluswamy, who stated back in September that there are improved safety and collision avoidance systems coming with the v15 release.

Advertisement -

The big prediction for v15 is whether this will enable at least some unsupervised driving in personal Teslas. There are likely to be some massive jumps in capability, although FSD has already proven itself to be a great way to travel. Nevertheless, there are a lot of things it could do better.

FSD still struggles with parking, it has routine bugs from update to update, it does not recognize potholes or large bumps on the road, speed control is a common complaint, and Navigation has been one of the biggest pain points.

However, v15 will likely bring massive improvements to capability and give people more options, like potentially parking orientation and more refined spot selection. We can only wait and see what Tesla will include.