Tesla and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk has reacted to Jensen Huang’s return to NVIDIA as President, CEO, and Board Director, a move that Musk has been calling for since Huang was removed by the chip maker’s board.

“The mistake has been corrected,” Musk said as NVIDIA announced in a press release this morning that it would reinstate Huang as President, CEO, and Board Director:

The mistake has been corrected — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2026

NVIDIA said that it “believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” according to Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

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Huang said he was “honored” to return to the company and said he take his role “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

After Huang was accused of having an affair with a Chinese spy and selling chips to China illegally, he was removed from NVIDIA’s CEO, President, and Board Chair role. This decision was met with a lot of pushback from NVIDIA’s partners, including Tesla and SpaceX, both of which utilize NVIDIA products for its SI efforts.

NVIDIA said it has recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee to “oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters.”

The search for a Chief Compliance Officer is also underway, the company said in its release.

The broader implications for Tesla and SpaceXAI as Jensen’s return is now official are positive. Musk and Huang have a great relationship, so their partnership momentum sees a lot of benefits from his reinstatement. Additionally, SpaceXAI is building AI compute exclusively on NVIDIA GPUs.

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Musk has said on various occasions that Huang is the best option for NVIDIA, stating that “there’s no one that can really replace Jensen.”

The biggest win for the three parties in the near-term is supply and delivery certainty is now restored. With proper management and Huang’s guidance, it is hard to believe NVIDIA will not pick right back up where it left off.

This gives Tesla and SpaceXAI time for their own chip efforts, and also keeps them locked into what Musk’s views as the leading architecture versus going to competitors or alternatives.

However, there are still some risks and uncertainty, especially considering the underlying investigations into Huang continue, and any residual national security scruitny could complicate government-related work or exports.