Tesla highlights long list of factors used to calculate battery on arrival

Tesla has highlighted the various factors its cars account for when calculating battery percentage on arrival, and it’s quite the list.

On Monday, the Tesla North America account on X posted a list of factors that the automaker’s vehicles use to calculate routes and battery percentage on arrival when navigating. Notably, Tesla’s cars account for simple factors like traffic speeds, ambient temperature, rolling resistance and much more when drivers type in a destination.

The post also includes a brief video depicting how it works when drivers select a destination on the Tesla’s touchscreen. You can see the system mapping out a route for the destination, showing several suggested Superchargers along the way.

According to Tesla, when calculating a route and the battery percentage on arrival, its vehicles account for the following:

– Wind speed & direction

– Elevation/grade

– Traffic speed

– Avg acceleration/deceleration

– Ambient temperature

– Humidity & pressure

– Solar load & cloud cover

– Initial battery percentage

– Initial battery temperature

– Gross combined vehicle weight

– Rolling resistance

– (Hello to everyone who’s still reading through this list)

– Aerodynamic drag coefficient

– HVAC consumption

– Vehicle-specific energy consumption (bike rack or similar)

– Battery pre-conditioning

You can see Tesla North America’s full post on X below, including the video.

The list came as a repost from Omar of Whole Mars Catalog, who posted Monday morning about the many benefits of long-distance travel in his Tesla. He’s also known for sharing his experiences with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta, and in this post, he notes that the system “does all the driving” for him.

Long distance travel in my Tesla is incredible. I just punch in the destination. It plans out all the stops in nice places. Cheaper than gas. Amazing sound system. And FSD does all the driving for me. It’s the best road trip experience in the world. Few understand this. — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 13, 2023

Tesla also regularly improves its navigation and its Autopilot and FSD beta systems through over-the-air (OTA) updates. Last month, the company began testing out features like filtering in navigation from the Tesla mobile app, and it’s expected to roll that feature in an upcoming update.

In July, Tesla added suggested destinations with an OTA update, along with an easy pop-up view of the route, the estimated time of arrival and, crucially, the aforementioned battery upon arrival.

