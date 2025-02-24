Suspect walks, then Teslas set on fire again in suspected Sweden arson spree

By

A 35-year-old suspect’s arrest and release in Gothenburg, Sweden, has coincided with a flurry of Tesla arson attacks—four in two days.

Thursday’s opening salvo:

Two Teslas were set fire on Thursday—one in an Avenyn parking garage, another in a Linnéstaden lot.

Police noted that both incidents were likely arson, as there seems to be no natural explanation for the fires.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blazes out fast, which suggests that the fires did not extend to the affected Teslas’ high-voltage battery.

Arrest and release:

As noted in a CarUp report, authorities were able to arrest a suspected perpetrator following the Thursday attacks.

The suspect, however, was released, as per Västra Götaland police spokesman Thomas Fuxborg.

“The suspect was arrested but was then released on Friday,” the police spokesperson stated.

A burning encore:

On Friday evening, two more Teslas were subjected to suspected arson attacks. A wheel well fire was reported on Parkgatan at 8 p.m., and an hour later, another Tesla was set on fire in a Kvillebäcken lot.

In both incidents, flammable objects were lit near the affected Teslas’ wheel wells.

Just like the first two suspected arson attacks, the flames did not extend to the Teslas’ battery pack.

Same playbook:

All four fires were very similar—flammable materials were jammed in the affected Teslas’ wheel wells and ignited.

“We are, of course, investigating a connection between the fires. But it is unclear who or what is behind the fires,” the police spokesperson noted.

He also noted that “We don’t know if it has any connection to the suspect who was released.”

Suspect re-arrested:

The same 35-year-old was arrested once more after Friday’s fires.

Interestingly enough, the man was also tied to a possible fifth Tesla arson earlier in the week.

“He was arrested and questioned, but then he was released by the prosecutor last night. Sometime a couple of hours later, the next car started burning. Then the same person was found in the vicinity again, so now he is captured, and he is under arrest,” municipal police officer Ola Skogsberg stated to GP.

