The Tesla Model Y 7-seater is now available in more countries, including the United Kingdom and in EU member states.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Model Y 7-seater is available for an additional £2,500 ($3,269). The 7-seater configuration for the Model Y is only available for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The Model Y LR AWD starts at £51,990 ($68,004) in the UK, so the 7-seater configurations cost £54,490 ($71,274).

Tesla seems to have kept the price and variant uniform across EU member states as well. In Germany, the 7-seater Model Y costs an additional €2,500 ($2,726). It is only available for the Model Y Long Range AWD. The Model Y LR AWD starts at €55,970 ($61,047), so the 7-seater configuration would cost a total of €58,470 ($63,774).

Tesla increased the price of the Model Y 7-seater by $500 in January 2024 in the United States. The price increase raised the cost of the 7-seater configuration from $2,500 to $3,000. As of this writing, the Model Y 7-seater option costs $2,000. The Model Y LR AWD starts at $40,490 before options.

Tesla Giga Shanghai reportedly started producing Model Y 7-seater units this month. The China-made Tesla Model Y 7-seater vehicles will be sold domestically and in European markets.

