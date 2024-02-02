Tesla’s font size causes 2.2 million vehicle ‘recall’ that’s really just an OTA upate

By

The font size of ABS warning indicators has caused a “recall” of 2.2 million Tesla vehicles, which is really going to be fixed via an Over-the-Air update.

2,193,869 Tesla vehicles, including the Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and Model X, are the subject of a font size problem, which is smaller than 3.2 millimeters, a violation of FMVSS 105 and 135.

“On affected vehicles, the letter font size of the Brake, Park, and Antilock brake system (ABS) visual warning indicators is smaller than 3.2 mm (1/8 inch), as prescribed in FMVSS Nos. 105 and 135,” the NHTSA said in its 573 Safety Recall Report.

The NHTSA says the small font size “could reduce the driver’s detection of it when illuminated, increasing the risk of a collision.”

On Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles, the issue will be remedied through Software Update 2023.44.30.9. On Cybertruck, Software Update 2023.44.9.1 will solve the issue.

Incredibly, the NHTSA is still required to refer to these issues, which are fixed without any physical attention, as a recall, which causes mainstream media to run with the narrative that Tesla’s vehicles are faulty.

However, this is fixed the same way your smartphone gets updates and improvements while you sleep.

“At no cost to customers, affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software remedy, which began deploying to certain affected vehicles in late January 2024 with software release 2023.44.30.13. The remedy increases the letter font size of the Brake, Park, and Antilock brake system (ABS) visual warning indicators to be not less than 3.2 mm (1/8 inch), as prescribed in FMVSS Nos. 105 and 135. Remaining affected vehicles will receive the same over-the-air software remedy with an upcoming release in early February 2024,” the NHTSA’s Recall Safety Report said.

