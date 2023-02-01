By

While competitors such as Tesla and Ford have initiated price cuts on their most popular all-electric vehicles, veteran automaker General Motors (GM) has noted that it intends to keep its EVs’ prices at their current level.

Earlier this month, US electric vehicle leader Tesla initiated a round of aggressive price cuts to its entire vehicle lineup. Its two most popular cars, the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan, received substantial adjustments, with some variants receiving as much as 20% off their previous price. Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call that the company saw “orders at almost twice the rate of production” following the price adjustments.

Ford, on the other hand, announced earlier this week that it was also cutting the prices of its popular Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover. While the reductions in the Mach-E’s prices were not as drastic as of of the Model 3 and the Model Y, the adjustments were still quite notable, ranging from $600 to $5,900. Ford also highlighted that it was significantly increasing its production of the Mustang Mach-E.

It was then no surprise that during a call with analysts, GM CEO Mary Barra was asked about the price cuts of its two main competitors in the United States EV sector. The CEO noted that for now, there doesn’t seem to be a need to adjust the prices of GM’s lineup of electric cars.

“When we look at our strong product portfolio and the interest that we have at the prices that we’ve already announced, we feel that we’re well positioned. We think right now we’re priced where we need to be,” Barra said.

That being said, the CEO also highlighted that GM is seeing “very strong” customer interest in its cars in January. Barra also noted that GM would be monitoring the price situation to ensure that the automaker remains competitive in the United States auto market. GM also noted that it was the leader in sales in the US auto industry and it saw the largest year-over-year increase in market share among car manufacturers. The automaker attributed this success to the “strong demand for their products and improved supply chain conditions.”

