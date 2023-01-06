Tesla rolls out aggressive Model 3 and Model Y price cuts in China

By

Following a challenging December, Tesla China appears to be more determined than ever to ensure that its place in the country’s electric vehicle sector is as strong as ever. This was highlighted recently after Tesla China rolled out a series of aggressive Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. The adjustments are so notable that the Model 3 is now the cheapest it’s been in the country.

Tesla currently produces the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover at Gigafactory Shanghai, the company’s primary vehicle export hub. Two versions of the Model 3 — the base RWD version and the Dual Motor Performance — are offered in China, while three versions of the Model Y — the base RWD, the Dual Motor AWD, and the Dual Motor Performance — are available.

Following the recent Model 3 and Model Y price cuts in China, the starting price for the entry-level RWD Model 3 has been changed to RMB 229,900 (about $33,500), a decrease of RMB 36,000 compared to its previous price of RMB 265,900 (about $38,700). This is the lowest starting price for the Model 3 in China to date, as it’s lower than the vehicle’s January 2021 price of RMB 249,900 (about $36,400).

On the other hand, The starting price for Tesla China’s Model 3 Performance has been updated to RMB 329,900 (about $48,100), a decrease of RMB 20,000 from the top-tier all-electric sedan’s previous price of RMB 349,900 (about $51,000). For comparison, in the United States, the Model 3 RWD currently costs $46,990 and the Model 3 Performance costs $62,990.

Tesla’s price cuts for the Model Y crossover in China are just as notable. The starting price for the base RWD Model Y has been updated to RMB 259,900 (about $37,800), a decrease of RMB 29,000 from the previous price of RMB 288,900 (about $42,100). The Model Y Long Range with dual-motor AWD now has a starting price of RMB 309,900 (about $45,100), a decrease of RMB 48,000 from RMB 357,900 (about $52,100).

The starting price for Tesla China’s Model Y Performance has been updated to RMB 359,900 (about $52,400), a decrease of RMB 38,000 from RMB 397,900 (about $58,000). In the United States, Tesla currently sells the Model Y Dual Motor AWD for $65,990 and the Model Y Performance for $69,990. Tesla does not sell the base RWD version of the Model Y in the United States, at least for now.

Tesla’s most recent Model 3 and Model Y price cuts would likely make the two mass-market EVs more competitive in China’s domestic auto market. As per December’s results, Tesla China is seeing a lot of competition from local rivals such as BYD, whose Seal electric sedan beat the Model 3’s sales last month. The BYD Seal has comparable specs and range to the Model 3, but it’s offered at a lower price. With its new pricing, however, the Model 3 may very well give the BYD Seal, as well as its other rivals, a serious run for its money this Q1 2023.

