Tesla offers free Supercharging for select sites in Europe

By

Tesla is offering free Supercharging for select sites in Europe to “avoid the rush this winter holiday.” Free Supercharging will be available along travel routes in France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden.

The EV manufacturer’s free charging announcement did not specify whether non-Tesla vehicles would be eligible for the offering. Tesla opened its Superchager Network to other electric vehicle brands late last year. Currently, non-Tesla electric vehicles can charge at Superchargers stations in France, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

In France, Tesla is offering free supercharging from Friday to Sunday between February 11 to February 27 from before 10:00 to after 18:00. Free charging will be available in the locations listed below.

Aire de Châteauvillain, France – Orges

Aire de Châteauvillain, France – Val Marnay

Aire de l’Abis, France

Aire de Manissieux, France

Aire de Reims, France – Champagne-Nord

Aire de Reims, France – Champagne-Sud

Aire de Saint-Priest, France

Aire du Granier, France

Aire du Jura, France

Aire du Poulet de Bresse, France

Aire d’Urvillers, France

Archamps, France

Auxerre, France – Appoigny

Avallon, France

Beaune, France

Chalons en Champagne, France – Matougues

Chambéry, France

Chambéry, France – Barberaz

Dardilly, France

Dijon, France

Grenoble, France

La Léchère-les-Bains, France

Macon, France

Reims, France – Tinqueux

Sallanches, France

Troyes, France – Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres

Val-de-Meuse, France

In Germany, Tesla will offer free supercharging from Friday to Sunday starting February 18 until March 6, 2022. Free charging is available before 8:00 and after 19:00 in the locations listed below.

Bernau am Chiemsee, Germany

Bispingen, Germany

Bruchsal, Germany

Brunnthal, Germany

Busdorf, Germany

Eching, Germany

Erftstadt, Germany

Gensingen, Germany

Hamburg – Stillhorn, Germany

Hamburg, Germany

Hirschberg, Germany

Irschenberg, Germany

Kaltenkirchen, Germany

Karlsruhe, Germany

Leonberg, Germany

Leonberg, Germany – Glemseck

Lutterberg, Germany

Malsfeld, Germany

Mogendorf, Germany

Oberhonnefeld, Germany

Pfaffenhofen, Germany

Pfalzfeld, Germany

Rade, Germany

Rauenberg, Germany

Rhüden, Germany

Rosenheim, Germany

Schweitenkirchen, Germany

Waldlaubersheim, Germany

Weiterstadt, Germany

Weyarn, Germany

Wiesbaden, Germany

Tesla will also start offering free supercharging in Norway from Friday to Sunday between February 18 and March 6. Free charging is available in a few locations in Norway. They are all listed below.

Brumunddal, Norway

Eidfjord, Norway

Fåvang, Norway

Lillehammer, Norway

Maurset, Norway

Øyer, Norway

Rudshøgda, Norway

Voss, Norway

Sweden is the last European country where Tesla is offering free supercharging from Friday to Sunday between February 18 and March 6, 2022. Free charging will be available before 11:00 and after 18:00 in the locations listed below.

Ånge, Sweden

Borlänge, Sweden

Enköping, Sweden

Gävle, Sweden

Hudiksvall, Sweden

Jönköping, Sweden – Kompanigatan

Kristinehamn, Sweden

Malung, Sweden

Mariestad, Sweden

Mora, Sweden

Ödeshög, Sweden

Sundsvall, Sweden

Sundsvall, Sweden – West

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla offers free Supercharging for select sites in Europe