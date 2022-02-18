Tesla offers free Supercharging for select sites in Europe

Tesla is offering free Supercharging for select sites in Europe to “avoid the rush this winter holiday.” Free Supercharging will be available along travel routes in France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden.
The EV manufacturer’s free charging announcement did not specify whether non-Tesla vehicles would be eligible for the offering. Tesla opened its Superchager Network to other electric vehicle brands late last year. Currently, non-Tesla electric vehicles can charge at Superchargers stations in France, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.
In France, Tesla is offering free supercharging from Friday to Sunday between February 11 to February 27 from before 10:00 to after 18:00. Free charging will be available in the locations listed below.
- Aire de Châteauvillain, France – Orges
- Aire de Châteauvillain, France – Val Marnay
- Aire de l’Abis, France
- Aire de Manissieux, France
- Aire de Reims, France – Champagne-Nord
- Aire de Reims, France – Champagne-Sud
- Aire de Saint-Priest, France
- Aire du Granier, France
- Aire du Jura, France
- Aire du Poulet de Bresse, France
- Aire d’Urvillers, France
- Archamps, France
- Auxerre, France – Appoigny
- Avallon, France
- Beaune, France
- Chalons en Champagne, France – Matougues
- Chambéry, France
- Chambéry, France – Barberaz
- Dardilly, France
- Dijon, France
- Grenoble, France
- La Léchère-les-Bains, France
- Macon, France
- Reims, France – Tinqueux
- Sallanches, France
- Troyes, France – Saint-Parres-aux-Tertres
- Val-de-Meuse, France
In Germany, Tesla will offer free supercharging from Friday to Sunday starting February 18 until March 6, 2022. Free charging is available before 8:00 and after 19:00 in the locations listed below.
- Bernau am Chiemsee, Germany
- Bispingen, Germany
- Bruchsal, Germany
- Brunnthal, Germany
- Busdorf, Germany
- Eching, Germany
- Erftstadt, Germany
- Gensingen, Germany
- Hamburg – Stillhorn, Germany
- Hamburg, Germany
- Hirschberg, Germany
- Irschenberg, Germany
- Kaltenkirchen, Germany
- Karlsruhe, Germany
- Leonberg, Germany
- Leonberg, Germany – Glemseck
- Lutterberg, Germany
- Malsfeld, Germany
- Mogendorf, Germany
- Oberhonnefeld, Germany
- Pfaffenhofen, Germany
- Pfalzfeld, Germany
- Rade, Germany
- Rauenberg, Germany
- Rhüden, Germany
- Rosenheim, Germany
- Schweitenkirchen, Germany
- Waldlaubersheim, Germany
- Weiterstadt, Germany
- Weyarn, Germany
- Wiesbaden, Germany
Tesla will also start offering free supercharging in Norway from Friday to Sunday between February 18 and March 6. Free charging is available in a few locations in Norway. They are all listed below.
- Brumunddal, Norway
- Eidfjord, Norway
- Fåvang, Norway
- Lillehammer, Norway
- Maurset, Norway
- Øyer, Norway
- Rudshøgda, Norway
- Voss, Norway
Sweden is the last European country where Tesla is offering free supercharging from Friday to Sunday between February 18 and March 6, 2022. Free charging will be available before 11:00 and after 18:00 in the locations listed below.
- Ånge, Sweden
- Borlänge, Sweden
- Enköping, Sweden
- Gävle, Sweden
- Hudiksvall, Sweden
- Jönköping, Sweden – Kompanigatan
- Kristinehamn, Sweden
- Malung, Sweden
- Mariestad, Sweden
- Mora, Sweden
- Ödeshög, Sweden
- Sundsvall, Sweden
- Sundsvall, Sweden – West
