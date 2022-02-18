Tesla Model Y production units sighted ready for delivery at Giga Texas

By

Tesla Giga Texas is raring to go, as shown by what appears to be Model Y production vehicles waiting for transport beside the factory. The Model Y vehicles are all covered, seemingly waiting for delivery day.

Based on photos shared by drone operator Jeff Roberts, Tesla Giga Texas has a little over 100 Model Y production vehicles parked on site. Most of the cars were covered, but a few were visible. Giga Texas is working on blue and black Model Y production vehicles based on the uncovered cars.

At the last earnings call, Elon Musk stated that Tesla would start delivering Giga Texas Model Y vehicles after receiving the vehicle’s certification. At the time, Musk noted that Tesla expected to receive the final certification “fairly soon.” Tesla Giga Texas will debut Model Ys with the company’s structural battery pack and the long-awaited 4680 cells. A few days ago, some Model Y units left Giga Texas on car carriers.

As of this writing, Telsa’s online order page states the estimated delivery date for the Model Y Performance is April 2022. While the Model Y Long Range’s estimated delivery date is August 2022. Tesla hopes to start deliveries of Giga Texas Model Y vehicles by the end of the first quarter, according to Drew Baglino—Senior VP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering.

“We believe our first 4680 vehicles will be delivered this quarter,” Baglino said at the Q4 and Full Year earnings call. “Our focus on the cell, the pack, and the vehicles here is driving yield quality and cost to ensure we’re ready for larger volumes this year as we ramp and next year. And the 4680 and pack tool installations here at Giga Austin are progressing well, with some areas producing [the] first parts. And the internet has also noticed that.”

Watch a recent drone flyover of Tesla Giga Texas in the video below.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Model Y production units sighted ready for delivery at Giga Texas