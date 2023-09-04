Tesla FSD’s “autosteer on city streets” now available

By

Tesla has officially launched the long-awaited autosteer on city streets function for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) autonomous software. The functionality comes days after Tesla cut the price of FSD in the United States.

Autosteer on city streets has been listed as “coming soon” for quite some time in Tesla’s configurator. Tesla updated its configurator recently. Last week, Tesla cut the price of FSD in the United States from $15,00 to $12,000 for a savings of $3,000.

With the addition of auto steer on city streets, Tesla Full Self-Driving’s current price of $12,000 might be a steal. Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that FSD’s price will only increase as it improves. As of this writing, Tesla FSD has all the functionality of basic autopilot and enhanced autopilot, traffic light and stop sign control, and autosteer on city streets.

Thus far, autosteer on city streets is only available in the United States. Tesla China’s configurator lists automatic assisted navigation driving and lane change as the available functions of FSD. Enhanced autopilot, traffic light and stop sign control, and autosteer on city streets are not available yet in China. Tesla FSD costs RMB 64,000 ($8,803) in China.

In Europe, Tesla FSD comes with all the functions of Basic autopilot, enhanced autopilot, traffic light, and stop sign recognition. Autosteer on city streets is unavailable in the region. Tesla FSD costs an additional €7,500 ($8,100) in Europe.

