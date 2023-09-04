Tesla China August sales up 31% with over 80k+ units sold

By

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) released data recently revealing that Tesla Giga Shanghai sold approximately 84,159 vehicles in August. The CPCA’s data include Tesla China’s local and export sales.

The EV manufacturer’s unit sales increased 30.92% in August 2023 compared to the previous month. In July 2023, Tesla Giga Shanghai sold 64,285 units.

Between January and August 2023, Tesla China sold 624,983 units per CNEVPost. In Q1 2023, Tesla reported delivering 422,875 all-electric vehicles. The company delivered approximately 466,140 units in the second quarter of this year, for a total of 889,015.

The third quarter’s last month just started. Thus far, Tesla China has sold 89,200 units domestically based on weekly insurance registration numbers. Tesla Giga Shanghai exports also hint at another stellar delivery report for the company by the end of this quarter. Ten ships carrying Tesla vehicles for delivery this quarter arrived in Australia in the last three months.

In early July 2023, Tesla signed a truce to end the EV price war in China. The truce was also signed by 16 Chinese automakers. Unfortunately, the truce ended shortly after it was signed after the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) retracted the “abnormal pricing” provision of the document.

Last month, Tesla lowered the price of the Model Y Long Range and Performance variants in China. All Model 3 RWD vehicles in China qualify for RMB8,000 worth of subsidies until September.

Volkswagen SAIC has also rolled out price cuts, following Tesla’s strategy.

“Customer traffic has increased because we cut prices. Sales have been strong, too,” commented one sales associate at a SAIC Volkswagen dealership.

