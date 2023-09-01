By

Tesla cut the price of Full Self-Driving (FSD) in the United States. FSD’s price decrease comes as Tesla launches Project Highland’s Tesla Model 3 in select countries worldwide.

Tesla cut the price of Full Self-Driving from $15,000 to $12,000 for $3,000 in saving. As of this writing, Tesla FSD provides drivers full access to Basic Autopilot and Enhance Autopilot. It also includes access to Traffic Light and Stop Sign control.

During Tesla’s Q2 2023 earnings call, the company stated that it would allow drivers to transfer their FSD purchase from one car to another for a limited time. Tesla owners have asked the company to enable FSD transfers, especially for new car purchases, but the EV manufacturer denied their requests in the past.

“So, we’re excited to announce that, for Q3, we will be allowing transfer of FSD,” said Elon Musk during the Q2 2023 earnings call. “This is a one-time amnesty, so it needs to be — you need to take advantage of it in Q3, but — or at least place the order in Q3 within — within reasonable delivery time frames. So, yeah, hope this makes people happy.”

At $12,000, FSD might be considered a steal. Tesla has warned customers that FSD’s price would increase as it improves. The company believes FSD could increase the value of Tesla vehicles as autonomous cars become more common in society.

“Well, I can kind of answer the details on the FSD take rate, but the–it’s a tricky pricing question because the value of a car that is autonomous is enormous. So, in a way, the price right now is an option value on an autonomous vehicle. And that value is–that will ultimately be very significant…I mean, for those that are using the FSD beta, I think you can see the improvements are really quite dramatic,” noted Elon Musk in Q1 2023.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla FSD gets price cut in the United States