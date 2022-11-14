Tesla FSD Beta V11 partial release notes confirm single stack rollout

By

Tesla released FSD Beta version 11 over the weekend. Partial release notes of v11 confirm that it is the single stack update testers have been waiting for Tesla to roll out.

The fact that only parts of the FSD Beta V11 release notes are available hints at the enormity of the update. Listed below are the FSD Beta V11 release notes that have been shared as of writing.

Enabled FSD Beta on Highway

“Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was setup to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers.

“FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision making,” said Tesla’s FSD Beta V11 release notes.

During AI Day 2022, an FSD expert mentioned Tesla’s new FSD stack for highway drives. He noted that the new stack for highway drives performed better than the production stacks Tesla had already rolled out.

Elon Musk confirmed Tesla’s official FSD Beta V11 rollout late Friday. The CEO has teased this highway stack update for quite some time and has mentioned that it will be available during the single stack release.

“The version of FSD Beta that I drive, actually does have the integrated stack so it uses the FSD stack both in city streets and highway,” Musk said during AI Day 2022.

“It works quite well for me but we need to validate it in all kinds of weather, like heavy rain, snow, dust— And just make sure it’s working better than the production stack, you know, across a wide range of environments. But we’re pretty close to that, I mean I think it’s—I don’t know… It’ll definitely be before the end of the year and maybe November,” he added.

Improved Occupancy Network’s Recall

“improved Occupancy Network’s recall for close by obstacles and precision in severe weather conditions with 4x increase in transformer spatial resolution, 20% increase in image featurizer capacity, improved side camera calibration, and 260k more video training clips (real-world and simulation),” noted the FSD Beta V11 release notes.

Most FSD testers emphasized Tesla FSD Beta’s significant improvements in Occupancy Networks. In August 2022, Tesla’s Director of Autopilot Software, Ashok Elluswamy, talked about Tesla’s new Occupancy Network during his CVPR 2022 keynote address.

Tesla’s new Occupancy Network determines if any location in 3D space around a car is drivable or not drivable. Youtuber Dr. Know-it-all Knows it all noted that Tesla’s new Occupancy Network has profound implications for FSD Beta, but also for collision avoidance. During his keynote address, Elluswamy mentioned that the new Occupancy Network would generate a more efficient collision avoidance field, making Teslas safer.

Improvements to Tesla’s collision avoidance field are expected to roll out to all of the company’s vehicles, meaning the implications of the Occupancy Network reverberate throughout the entire fleet.

What else to expect in FSD Beta V11?

Elon Musk announced that Version 11 will roll out to more FSD Beta testers in the coming weeks. As the weeks go by, Tesla might also release more information on V11.

Besides the highway stack, Tesla is expected to roll out “Actual” Smart Summon in the single stack FSD Beta update. Elon Musk also mentioned an update that would give the car the ability to assess the velocity of fast-moving traffic.

Only the rest of Version 11’s release notes will reveal the surprises Tesla had up its sleeve for FSD Beta testers.

