Tesla FSD Beta 11.4.4 set for end-of-week release: Elon Musk

The release of Tesla FSD Beta 11.4.3 is gaining steam now, but it appears that its successor is already releasing soon. This was hinted at by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who noted that the release of FSD Beta 11.4.4 is set for the end of this week.

Musk’s update comes amidst Tesla’s rollout of FSD Beta 11.4.3, which appears to be getting released to a growing number of users. Tesla’s V11.4.3 update features the same release notes as V11.4.2, which has bought speculations that V11.4.3 includes mostly bug fixes.

11.4.4 goes out end of this week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2023

As per Tesla software tracker Teslascope, the waves of FSD Beta 11.4.3’s release have been quite substantial. It also appears to be one of the largest waves of releases since the update was initially reported. Elon Musk, for his part, noted on Twitter that V11.4.3’s successor is already set to be rolled out. The CEO estimated that FSD Beta V11.4.4 would be released by the end of the week.

Musk’s record with his FSD Beta estimates would suggest that there is a chance V11.4.4 will end up being released at a later date. That being said, Tesla is gaining a lot of real-world data from its FSD Beta fleet, so the pace of improvements for the advanced driver-assist system would likely accelerate further in the coming months.

Similar to other FSD Beta updates, V11.4.4 could also come in the form of a very limited release that’s only available to employees. This was the case with the first iteration of FSD Beta V11, whose initial rollout happened on November 2022. It took months before the V11 update was pushed to the greater FSD Beta fleet.

Another wave of the latest @Tesla Full Self-Driving (Beta) update v11.4.3 is now going out to more eligible vehicles!



This has been one of the largest waves since this update was first detected. https://t.co/CSvJcIL7pn — Teslascope (@teslascope) June 15, 2023

It should be noted, however, that the shift from FSD Beta V10 to FSD Beta V11 was substantial, as V11 was the first iteration of the advanced driver-assist system that uses a single software stack. The shift from FSD Beta V11.4.3 to V11.4.4 is likely not as notable.

The growth of Tesla’s FSD Beta fleet has been impressive, and the cumulative miles traveled by members of the program have been substantial as well. In its Q1 2023 Update Letter, Tesla noted that its FSD Beta fleet has been able to achieve over 150 million miles at the time of the document’s release.

“This level of data collection is unprecedented in the industry. Mass collection of diverse datasets is essential for AI-based approach – the only approach we believe can work for scalable autonomy. In Q1, we enabled the latest FSD Beta software stack for highway driving,” Tesla wrote.

