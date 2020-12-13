Tesla’s FSD Beta has met its match with tricky construction zones

In Tesla’s quest for a self-driving vehicle, construction zones appear to be giving the recently released Full Self-Driving Beta the most issues of any traffic scenario thus far.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite is still in its Beta stage, which is giving the all-electric automaker sufficient information in its pursuit of a fully autonomous vehicle. Only a small group of Tesla owners have access to the self-driving characteristic, with a majority of those creating content for enthusiasts to follow the software’s improvements.

With plenty of high points, there are also shortcomings, which show that Tesla has plenty of work to do in order to develop the self-driving software into an acceptable release candidate for other owners to utilize.

New video taking a look at how #FSDbeta handles construction live!

Video: https://t.co/SAV6PRNINB pic.twitter.com/CHvopZQOrd — Tesla Raj 🕺🏽 (@tesla_raj) December 13, 2020

It is becoming more evident that construction zones may be one of the more difficult traffic situations that Tesla will encounter when writing the FSD software.

A new video from Tesla owner-enthusiast Tesla Raj shows that the FSD Beta has issues with construction areas despite its many improvements and updates.

Construction areas are difficult to navigate anyway and can confuse drivers as no two zones are identical. This may be why Tesla’s FSD suite has some issues with following instructions in certain areas and zones. For example, Raj’s FSD-equipped Model 3 was free to progress forward at a local road worker’s command. However, the vehicle did not continue navigating as the stoplight at the intersection was illuminated in red. The vehicle likely recognized the red light and correctly decided not to proceed. However, the worker’s commands were relevant at the time, and he requested that Raj move forward through the intersection.

Normally, traffic rules are consistent and do not have many deviations in different states. However, construction zones rarely have identical rules because, depending on the project, the location, and weather conditions, things can vary.

This is likely where Tesla will encounter its biggest bottlenecks in the process of writing FSD software. Just as road rules vary from country to country, construction zones are difficult because of their lack of consistency. This is where experience and Tesla’s Neural Network will likely be the company’s biggest advantage in the quest for a self-driving car. The constant development of the company’s FSD software will lead to improvements over time.

The important thing to remember is the FSD Beta is still relatively young and has only been active for a couple of months. While it is highly complex, its performance depends on the number of miles driven by FSD users, and improvements will likely be refined over the course of the next several months and years, eventually leading to a fully autonomous vehicle. CEO Elon Musk expects Tesla to reach level 5 Autonomy by the end of 2021, but even he knows the company has plenty of work to do until that is a possibility.

Watch Tesla Raj’s video of the FSD Beta working through construction zones below.