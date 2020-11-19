Tesla’s FSD Beta will be updated next week, wider test group to be considered

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite is set to receive a new update next week that will provide “fundamental improvements, both important bug fixes & entire new areas of functionality,” CEO Elon Musk said. The Tesla frontman also stated that if the update provides positive feedback, it will widen the Beta test group, giving more cars the FSD capability.

After @TeslaOwnersSV released another video of his Model X, equipped with the FSD Beta and Software version 2029.44.10.2, handling scenarios with fewer disengagements, Musk stated that owners should still remain super cautious. He then gave details on next week’s update, which will improve performance.

Musk said:

“Next week’s release is special. Lot of fundamental improvements, both important bug fixes & entire new areas of functionality.”

Tesla has worked very hard on its Self-Driving characteristics for several years and finally released a “zero-intervention” version of FSD in October. The group with access to the functionality is a small group, many of which are popular among the community.

The small testing sample was a precautionary measure taken by Tesla, who stated that the FSD Beta would be extremely cautious and timid in its early versions. Like many of its other FSD suite releases, the features were slow and extremely careful and became more confident with more use. The FSD Beta was no different.

With many of the FSD Beta testers sharing their experiences through video and other forms of postings, improvements have been made thanks to its use of the Neural Network. As good results are being displayed daily by members of the Beta testing group, Tesla is now considering widening the group by giving more vehicles access to the functionality.

Elon Musk stated during the Q3 2020 Earnings Call that the company planned to wide-release the FSD Beta by the end of the year, as long as improvements and progress continue to go according to plan.

Musk said, “Regarding the Full Self-Driving beta release. The Autopilot team, again, just a really all-star team. I spent a lot of time with the Autopilot team. And there’s a lot of really talented people in that team who’ve worked incredibly hard to make the — to get the beta release out…we put it out there last night, and then we’ll see how it goes and then probably release it to more people this weekend or early next week. And then just gradually step it up until we have, hopefully, a wide release by the end of this year.”

Now, Musk says that if things go well after the software update next week, more drivers will have access to the FSD Beta.

With Tesla focusing on improving the FSD Beta, the future of self-driving cars is closer than ever before. The increased performance is evident through the numerous examples that the testing group has posted over the past month. However, Tesla’s FSD suite will improve even more when the company releases its Dojo Supercomputer sometime next year, aiming to eliminate driver interventions through a series of ultra-accurate training methods.