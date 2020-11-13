Tesla’s FSD Beta continues impressive operation with nighttime driving montage

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite continues to improve its performance in navigating through streets without any human intervention. A recent video shows a Model 3 with the self-driving software operating with impressive accuracy through the streets of the Bay Area in Northern California, all during nightfall, making its performance even more extraordinary.

Video from the Whole Mars Catalog YouTube channel shows a Model 3 operating with increased accuracy from Oracle Park to Crissy Field. Not only does the Tesla manage to navigate through the slim and slender Bay Area streets without any issues, but it also accurately and safely stops at many different traffic lights while navigating alongside other vehicles.

Additionally, the dark but clear conditions required extra accuracy from Tesla’s self-driving software. However, the dark conditions didn’t provide much adversity for the Tesla, handling numerous tough turns and challenging traffic scenarios without the driver needing to intervene.

Tesla’s FSD Beta was released to a select group of owners on October 20th, with many of the recipients of the self-driving software being well-known enthusiasts of the company’s products. In order to spread awareness and display the self-driving software’s capabilities, many of the owners who are utilizing the FSD Beta have recorded and uploaded their experiences with the FSD Beta. As the software continues to improve through the help of the Neural Net, Tesla drivers are experiencing increased confidence in navigating previously uncharted territories.

Some of the most difficult roads in the world, like Lombard Street in San Francisco, have been confronted by the FSD Beta testers. Although the performance of the Beta program was not an A grade, it did suggest that with improvements and the compiling of more data, the street will be just another obstacle for the vehicles in the future.

For now, FSD Beta testers will continue to challenge the car’s capabilities that will ultimately lead to improvements in performance. The FSD suite will be rolled out to more owners in the future, as CEO Elon Musk anticipates a wider release coming before the end of 2020. For those who do not have the capability yet, it is available for purchase at the cost of $10,000 through the Tesla Mobile App.

Watch Whole Mars Catalog’s video below. Be sure to check out their other displays of Tesla’s FSD Beta, as their account uploads demonstration videos frequently.