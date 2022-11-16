Tesla to widen FSD Beta V11 release before Thanksgiving

By

Tesla plans to expand its FSD Beta V11 rollout before Thanksgiving, bringing Christmas early to a few testers this year.

FSD Beta V11 started rolling out a few weekends ago to a select number of testers. Shortly after version 11’s release, Elon Musk noted that Tesla would slowly roll it out to the rest of the FSD Beta pool.

So far, Tesla has only released partial release notes for FSD Beta V11. The release notes strongly suggest that version 11 is a single stack.

We’ll widen V11 beta before Thanksgiving — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

With version 11, Tesla enabled FSD Beta on highway. The feature unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway. Elon Musk and Tesla’s FSD team talked a bit about this feature during AI Day 2022.

“The version of FSD Beta that I drive, actually does have the integrated stack so it uses the FSD stack both in city streets and highway,” Musk said.

“It works quite well for me but we need to validate it in all kinds of weather, like heavy rain, snow, dust— And just make sure it’s working better than the production stack, you know, across a wide range of environments. But we’re pretty close to that, I mean I think it’s—I don’t know… It’ll definitely be before the end of the year and maybe November,” he added.

Besides an integrated stack using FSD on city streets and highways, Version 11 also improved Occupancy Network’s recall for close obstacles and precision in severe weather. FSD Beta testers who already received V11 noted significant improvements in Occupancy Networks.

More details on version 11 will likely come out in the next few weeks. Another feature most FSD Beta users might want to watch out for is “Actual” Smart Summon. Last month, Elon Musk noted that Actual Smart Summon is almost done. A Tesla FSD expert also mentioned a parking lot stack during AI Day 2022 that might roll out with V11.

