Tesla posts official poster for Semi delivery event at Giga Nevada

By

Tesla has posted an official poster for the Semi’s delivery event on December 1. As seen in the recently-uploaded image from the electric vehicle maker, the Tesla Semi delivery event will be held at Gigafactory Nevada.

Tesla posted its Semi delivery event poster on social media on Tuesday. The image featured a frontal view of the production version of the Class 8 all-electric truck. Interestingly enough, the Semi’s center driver’s seat seemed to be fitted with a red seatbelt in the image, unlike other Teslas in production today.

Tesla’s poster for the Semi delivery event echoes the company’s teasers for the vehicle from 2017, which also depicted a frontal view of the Semi. A comparison of the Semi in Tesla’s teasers from 2017 and the company’s recent delivery event poster shows some subtle differences, such as the shape of the vehicle’s headlights.

The Tesla Semi’s unveiling in 2017 was arguably one of the company’s best. With that said, there is much excitement about the Class 8 all-electric truck’s upcoming first deliveries. It was then not surprising that numerous Tesla enthusiasts and investors expressed their intentions to attend the event.

Tesla Semi Unveil, tonight, 8pm PT – tune in at https://t.co/7Ol1Bw0ZaG pic.twitter.com/uuplRKXCll — Tesla (@Tesla) November 17, 2017

Fortunately, a number of Tesla retail shareholders will indeed be able to attend the Semi delivery event at Giga Nevada. As noted by Tesla Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha, Tesla will be holding a random drawing for retail shareholders to see who can be invited.

“If you want to attend the Semi delivery event as a retail shareholder, please make sure you have a verified shareholder status on our IR website (unverified manual submissions are eligible if the paperwork is correct). We’ll be doing a random draw where 1 share = 1 entry,” Viecha wrote on Twitter.

Tesla will be delivering the first batch of Semi trucks to PepsiCo, one of the vehicle’s most prolific customers. As noted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the Q3 2022 earnings call, he would be personally present at the event. “We’ll be handing over our first production Tesla Semis to Pepsi on December 1. I’ll be there in person,” Musk said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla posts official poster for Semi delivery event at Giga Nevada