Tesla’s Full Self-Driving faces a new hurdle in UK rollout plans

Tesla has been working to start deploying its Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) system outside of North America, though as the first waves of the software go out in China and Mexico, regulatory holdups in the United Kingdom (UK) and elsewhere are proving tough to overcome.

The UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) has proposed rules paring back allowances for autonomous driving systems such as Tesla’s Supervised FSD, according to documents seen by Telegraph in a report over the weekend. The delays echo previous statements from Tesla officials highlighting that the system may not be able to roll out in full in Europe until 2028, after recent regulation changes have slowed the deployment of certain automated capabilities.

Although the department’s original draft of safety rules related to self-driving systems allowed vehicles to perform maneuvers such as stopping and starting at traffic lights, turning at intersections, and changing lanes, all while drivers were hands-free, a new draft has diluted these functions to only allow “highway” maneuvers, such as lane changes, while also requiring drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.

“Whilst [a driver assistance system] may help in reducing collisions, it may also introduce new safety risks,” said a group of UK officials who helped propose the added restrictions in September.

The group has also suggested that systems like Tesla’s FSD Supervised should be rolled out “in phases,” echoing that safety concerns should be closely evaluated amidst deployment.

“The technological advancements in these systems are promising, but there remain concerns about their impact on driver behaviour, situational awareness and overall safety.”

The changes also come after concerns about deploying automated driving systems were raised in the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) last year, with the UK’s DfT officials speaking out then about concerns for broader approval of the technology.

Tesla recently launched early FSD-related features in China and Mexico, and the news comes as the company has continued to face tough regulatory barriers to launching the software in markets across Europe and the UK.

As part of his resignation announcement in October, Tesla’s former Global Vehicle Automation and Safety Policy Lead Marc Van Impe warned of major barriers in Europe due to the UN Regulation 171, dubbed DCAS, which could delay the deployment of FSD until 2028.

“This impacts Europe’s competitiveness and it’s clear that the type-approval framework needs to evolve to better and more quickly tackle innovative technologies,” Van Impe said of the delay. “Perhaps temporary certification or deployment through pre-certification can prove a solution.”

Despite this, Tesla went on to launch an introductory version of Actually Smart Summon in Europe and the Middle East in November, after the highly-anticipated software had previously been lumped in with an FSD Supervised update in North America.

During Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call in January, CEO Elon Musk also highlighted European regulations as a major barrier to getting FSD approved. He also highlighted an upcoming European Union (EU) committee session in May, which he said is expected to approve the software.