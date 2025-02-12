Tesla FSD’s rollout in Mexico is a bigger deal than it seems

By

Tesla has quietly rolled out FSD (Supervised) in Mexico. FSD’s release in the country was confirmed by the Tesla AI team through its official account on social media platform X.

FSD (Supervised) reports:

A number of Tesla owners in Mexico shared on social media that their vehicles have received access to FSD (Supervised).

Based on posts from Tesla owners on X, it appears that FSD (Supervised) is only being rolled out to AI4 vehicles in the country.

Other posts from Tesla owners in the country noted that their vehicles have received FSD (Supervised) v13.2.6.

The Tesla AI Team’s official X account acknowledged the reports with a greeting to FSD users in the country.

A bigger deal than it seems:

With Tesla rolling out FSD to Mexico, the advanced driver-assist system has now been distributed to four territories.

So far, FSD (Supervised) is currently available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

While the rollout of FSD in Mexico might seem like a minor deal, it is quite a significant step forward for the electric vehicle maker’s autonomous driving program.

While a North American country, Mexico’s roads and traffic are notably different than the United States.

The data that Tesla can gather by deploying FSD in Mexico could then make the system far more capable, especially in challenging traffic conditions.

Tesla FSD plans:

During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk announced that Tesla is launching unsupervised FSD as a paid service in Austin in June.

Expectations are high that a similar service can also be launched in California later this year.

“We feel confident in being able to do an initial launch of unsupervised, no one in the car, full self-driving in Austin in June,” Musk stated.

