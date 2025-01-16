By

Automakers and officials from China are reportedly eyeing German auto factories. They have specifically shown interest in sites owned by Volkswagen.

A person who has knowledge about the Chinese government told Reuters that a factory in Germany would build influence in the country. The source suggests that factories in Germany would boost certain Chinese auto brands.

Chinese car brands would also be able to avoid the European Union’s new tariffs on imported electric cars from China with a factory in Germany. As for the Chinese government and automakers’ interest in Volkswagen, it’s pretty simple: VW has been the top German car brand for quite some time.

China officials eye German auto factories